Another year, another revolving door on special teams for the Cowboys.
Last season, the University of Wyoming had to replace four-year starting kicker Cooper Rothe, punters Ryan Galovich and Tim Zaleski, holder Nick Szpor, long snapper Jess Hooper and returner Austin Conway.
While the placekicking situation stands on solid ground now, the rest of the Cowboys’ specialists are once again hard to get a firm read on.
Freshman John Hoyland stepped into the void left by Rothe and was an instant star, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors after making 13 of 14 field goals and all 16 PAT attempts. The former walk-on, who got his chance to shine because of a groin injury to redshirt freshman Luke Glassock before the season opener at Nevada, was given a scholarship in the offseason. Glassock is still on the roster as well, and is listed as the backup field goal kicker.
Punter Nick Null, a Cornell transfer who also handled kickoff duties in 2020, is no longer with the team, leaving freshman Ralph Fawaz as the team’s lone punting option in 2021. Fawaz has yet to attempt a collegiate punt.
Without Null, Hoyland is slated for kickoff duty in 2021 in addition to his field goal duties.
Returner is once again a question mark too, as Dontae Crow, who returned 13 punts in 2020, transferred following the season. UW coach Craig Bohl said sophomore running back Titus Swen was a likely contender to field punts, though he did not see such duties during the spring game.
Instead, redshirt senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt is listed as the team’s top punt returner on the post-spring depth chart. Redshirt junior running back Xazvian Valladay and freshman wide receiver Josh Cobbs are listed as the Cowboys’ top kick return tandem.
Freshman quarterback Hank Gibbs and freshman linebacker Read Sunn are set to once again be UW’s holder and long snapper, respectively.
