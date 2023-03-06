LAS VEGAS – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team punched its ticket to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals with a 72-57 win over San Jose State on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The win, which was the Cowgirls' fourth in as many games and featured nine different players tallying at least one point. UW went into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and will move on to play the winner between No. 3 seed Colorado State and No. 6 seed Boise State in the semifinals.
Redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen – who was named the conference freshman of the year before the tournament – took charge offensively through the first three quarters, finishing with a game-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting an 8-of-9 mark from the free-throw line.
Allyson Fertig – the reigning freshman of the year in the conference – was bottled up by SJSU's defense for the majority of her minutes but still finished with a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, nine of which came in the first half.
Having Pedersen step up in more of a scoring role was more than enough to boost the Cowgirls past SJSU in the quarterfinals, first-year coach Heather Ezell said.
"You could tell that the focus was definitely on Allyson," Ezell said. "To start the game, they were sending not only those double teams, but those triple and quadruple teams at times. I thought we moved around really, really well and found the open person. It just happened to be that that open person was Malene a lot of the times and she made them pay."
Both teams had sluggish starts in the first quarter, but UW was able to pull away with a 13-6 lead through 10 minutes after a 7-0 run. The Cowgirls shot just 5-of-15 (33%) from the field in the first quarter while the Spartans shot 3-of-15 (20%).
The second quarter wasn't much better for either team's offense, but UW pulled out a dominant 13-1 run in the final minutes of the first half to take a 13-point halftime lead.
"It was huge," super-senior Quinn Weidemann said about the late splurge of points in the first half. "We got some separation and we went to the locker room like, 'First five minutes (of the second half), let's put them away.' We got that opportunity to put them away in the second half because of that second quarter and that 12-1 run."
The Cowgirls' momentum carried right over into the third quarter, with UW shooting 6-of-9 (67%) from the field while holding the Spartans to just 7-of-18 (39%). With a 16-point lead going into the fourth quarter, Ezell was able to rest the starters and get younger players some valuable experience down the stretch.
"It's always nice to play everybody in a tournament game," Ezell said. "Everybody gets that opportunity so, next year when they get back there, they're not going, 'Oh, I've never done this before.'
"But mainly, just to get the rest for our kids. With the quick turnaround, as we know in tournament play, we gotta be ready to play (Tuesday) with the same energy and the same focus, so getting a couple extra minutes here and there that we were able to get there at the end was helpful."
The Cowgirls finished the game 22-of-45 (49%) from the field but struggled from deep, making just four of their 18 3-point attempts. While UW was able to make up the difference in the paint, improving from beyond the arc will be crucial going forward in the tournament, Ezell said.
"We just have to continue to get our feet set and knock down shots," Ezell said. "They made us play a little faster at times and I think we rushed a couple of those shots, especially early. Once we settled in, we were able to kind of take advantage.
"I think we hit some threes when it mattered and we were really able to work inside-out and we were successful inside so we didn't have to get too many more of those to fall."
Pedersen's 24 points was a testament to her growth over the course of the season, Weidemann said. The Kansas State transfer played 30 minutes against the Spartans and showed little nerves playing in her first career conference tournament game.
"Obviously she showed it all season," Weidemann said. "She's one of the most composed people I've ever seen play in my whole life. As a freshman, coming in and on the first day of the tournament doing that, I think that's pretty impressive and pretty much shows how she's helped us over the past however many months."
Fertig, who was named All-Mountain West this week alongside Weidemann, played just 21 minutes against SJSU. Marta Savic stepped up nicely in her absence, finishing with nine points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.
"We know that Marta has that energy and has that aggressiveness from practice," Pedersen said. "It was just fun and great to see her put it out there today and just be ready to play."
The Cowgirls split with CSU during the regular season, with both teams winning at home. UW won the lone matchup with Boise State 69-62 in Idaho.
"We're really excited to still be playing here in the tournament," Ezell said. "We gotta give these kids a lot of credit because all we talked about was coming out and just focusing on one game at a time and survive and advance. They took care of business tonight."
WYOMING 72, SAN JOSE ST. 57
San Jose State…… 6 10 16 25 — 57
Wyoming………… 13 16 19 24 — 72
San Jose State: Nichols 4-8 3-4 11, Nicholas 0-4 0-0 0, Holland 7-16 2-3 17, Davis-Jones 1-6 2-2 5, Ma 3-9 3-4 11, Richards 1-4 0-0 3, Boni 0-3 0-0 0, Fluker 1-3 0-0 2, Singleton 2-5 0-0 6, Moreland 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 20-62 10-13 57.
Wyoming: Ellis 3-7 1-1 8, Pedersen 7-11 8-9 24, Olson 0-1 0-0 0, Fertig 6-7 1-2 13, Mellema 0-3 4-6 4, Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Savic 2-3 5-6 9, Ustowska 0-1 2-2 2, Moyers 0-0 1-2 1, Weidemann 3-9 2-4 9. Totals: 22-45 24-32 72.
3-pointers: UW 4-18 (Ellis 1-3, Pedersen 2-4, Weidemann 1-7, Mellema 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Ustowska 0-1); SJSU 7-17 (Nicholas 0-2, Davis-Jones 1-2, Holland 1-3, Ma 2-5, Richards 1-1, Singleton 2-4). Rebounds: UW 36 (Fertig 11), SJSU 34 (Nichols 11). Assists: UW 12 (Olson 4), SJSU 9 (Holland 4). Turnovers: UW 14 (Fertig 4, Mellema 4), SJSU 13 (Holland 3). Steals: UW 5 (Ellis 2), SJSU 8 (Holland 4). Blocked shots: UW 3 (Fertig 1, Mellema 1, Savic 1), SJSU 4 (Holland 1, Moreland 1, Richards 1, Boni 1). Team fouls: SJSU 26, UW 16. Fouled out: None.