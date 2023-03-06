LAS VEGAS – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team punched its ticket to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals with a 72-57 win over San Jose State on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The win, which was the Cowgirls' fourth in as many games and featured nine different players tallying at least one point. UW went into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and will move on to play the winner between No. 3 seed Colorado State and No. 6 seed Boise State in the semifinals. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus