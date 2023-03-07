LAS VEGAS — For the second time in the past three seasons, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team will play in the Mountain West championship game in Las Vegas.
The Cowgirls took down rival Colorado State 65-56 in the semifinals Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center to clinch a spot in the championship game. UW out-rebounded the Rams 50-23 and outscored CSU 36-18 in the paint to pull away with the nine-point win.
Allyson Fertig and Grace Ellis combined for 27 rebounds on the night, four more than CSU had as a team. UW out-rebounded the Rams 14-1 on the offensive glass.
Four Cowgirls scored in double-digits, with Fertig leading the way with 15 points. Malene Pedersen added 14 points and Ellis and Emily Mellema finished with 10 each. Pedersen and Quinn Weidemann tied for a team-high five assists.
"I think it helps us massively," Ellis said about the lopsided rebounding advantage. "Just limiting how many opportunities they get, especially on long shots that open up lots of (3-pointers)."
Weidemann, a member of the Mountain West's all-defensive team for the third consecutive season, helped limit CSU's McKenna Hofschild to just 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Hofschild was named the MW player of the year this week, but struggled to get in a shooting rhythm Tuesday against the Cowgirls.
"I was just trying to stay in front of her," Weidemann said. "She likes to get into people and try and use their body to get fouls and stuff like that. Trying to stay off of her and limit fouls as best I could."
The Rams took an early 19-16 lead after starting the game 8-of-13 (62%) from the field, but a half-court buzzer-beater from super-senior Tommi Olson cut the Rams' lead to just three points after the first quarter. The Cowgirls shot 7-of-13 (54%) from the field in the first period and translated the success into the second quarter, taking a 32-28 lead into the halftime break.
"I was like, 'There's no way it's making it,'" Olson said about the half-court heave. "It went through and I honestly didn't even realize. I was just like, 'Oh, that's good.'"
CSU's shooting went ice-cold in the second quarter, with the Rams shooting just 3-of-14 (21%) from the field and 1-of-6 (17%) from 3-point range. The Cowgirls shot 6-of-14 (43%) from the field and out-rebounded the Rams 14-5 in the final 10 minutes of the first half to build a slim four-point halftime lead.
UW struggled right out of the gate in the second half, turning the ball over three times in the first minute of the third quarter. The Cowgirls were able to overcome the turnovers and settle in with a 9-4 run to help build a 50-43 lead going into the final 10 minutes.
Both teams struggled offensively in the fourth quarter, combining for just four field goals in the first four minutes of the period. UW was able to extend its lead to 11 points, its largest of the game, with 30 seconds left to punch its ticket to the championship game Wednesday night.
“I’m proud of this group,” first-year coach Heather Ezell said. “We came here with the mindset of finishing a business trip. We took care of business again tonight. I’m just really proud of the way all 13 of our kids were engaged. They worked as a group, they moved as one and we were able to take care of business.”
The No. 2 seed Cowgirls will face top-seeded UNLV at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Las Vegas. The No. 21-ranked Rebels went a perfect 18-0 during the conference season and swept the Cowgirls in both regular season matchups this season.
"I think all the pressure's on them," Ellis said. "They have an undefeated season and they've come this far and they're the No. 1 seed. They're walking into it as the top of the pack, and they have everything to lose. We're just coming out the best we can."
WYOMING 65, COLORADO STATE 56
Colorado State...... 19 9 15 13 — 56
Wyoming...... 16 16 18 15 — 65
Wyoming: Ellis 4-8 0-0 10, Fertig 6-12 3-4 15, Pedersen 5-13 4-5 14, Weidemann 1-6 1-2 4, Olson 1-3 1-2 4, Mellema 4-5 1-3 10, Barnes 2-6 0-0 4, Savic 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 25-57 10-16 65.
Colorado State: Kinzer 2-11 0-0 6, Thurman 7-14 2-2 19, Hofschild 6-12 2-4 14, Mech 2-5 0-0 5, Crocker 1-5 0-0 3, Boyd 2-5 1-2 7, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Ronsiek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-55 5-8 56.
Halftime: Wyoming 32-28. 3-pointers: CSU 9-24 (Kinzer 2-9, Thurman 3-5, Hofschild 0-1, Mech 1-2, Crocker 1-1, Boyd 2-5, Ronsiek 0-1), UW 5-17 (Ellis 2-4, Pedersen 0-3, Weidemann 1-3, Olson 1-3, Barnes 0-3, Mellema 1-1). Rebounds: UW 50 (Fertig 15), CSU 23 (Hofschild 6); Assists: CSU 12 (Hofschild 3, Crocker 3), UW 15 (Weidemann 5, Pedersen 5); Turnovers: UW 15 (Ellis 5), CSU 8 (Hofschild 2, Crocker 2); Blocks: CSU 4 (Kinzer 2), UW 2 (Fertig 2); Steals: CSU 8 (Hofschild 3), UW 3 (Fertig 1, Ellis 1, Weidemann 1). Team fouls: UW 13, CSU 17.