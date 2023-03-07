LAS VEGAS — For the second time in the past three seasons, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team will play in the Mountain West championship game in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls took down rival Colorado State 65-56 in the semifinals Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center to clinch a spot in the championship game. UW out-rebounded the Rams 50-23 and outscored CSU 36-18 in the paint to pull away with the nine-point win.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus