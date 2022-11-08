LARAMIE – Allyson Fertig did about as much as anyone could ask for during her freshman campaign.

In her first season in a Wyoming uniform, Fertig won Mountain West freshman of the year honors and played a major role in the team’s success.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus