LARAMIE – Allyson Fertig did about as much as anyone could ask for during her freshman campaign.
In her first season in a Wyoming uniform, Fertig won Mountain West freshman of the year honors and played a major role in the team’s success.
The sophomore forward does not want to rest on her laurels, and is looking to continue her dominance in the upcoming campaign.
“Last season is already out of my head,” Fertig said. “I don’t have the excuse of being a freshman anymore, so now it is time for me to keep pushing, get on to better things and be able to work on what is next.”
The 6-foot-4 sophomore grew up in Cody before moving to Glendo in middle school. She grew up spending time outdoors, often enjoying activities such as kayaking, hiking, and even carp hunting.
“My family is not very good at fishing, but I love to carp hunt,” Fertig said. “The ones I shoot are not generally that big, but I got one that was pretty fat once. It was probably a foot-and-a-half.”
Fertig didn’t play basketball until she moved to Glendo. She instead played softball, until she met a few friends that invited her to join their travel team. At that point, she realized she could be good at the sport, and the fire was lit.
Fertig turned into a standout player during her time going to high school in Douglas. She helped lead the team to three Class 3A state titles in four seasons. The only time they did not win the state title was in the 2020 season, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the state tournament.
In 2020 and 2021, Fertig won Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year and was also named the Wyoming Max Preps Player of the Year in 2021. She was also named to the all-state team four times.
When she donned the brown and gold for the first time, Fertig proved she could carry her success into the college game. During her standout freshman campaign, Fertig posted 10.5 points per game and led the team with 8.7 rebounds per contest.
“I’ve been blessed to have lots of great coaches,” Fertig said. “Even through middle school, the travel team started my career, just because of their excitement and love for basketball.”
Fertig’s father contributed to her success, especially growing up. Through the years, her father would sit up in the stands, and take stats for her and the team. He also pushed her in her early basketball years to try to help her be better. He always has words of encouragement for her, and Fertig noted how much it has helped improve her game.
Despite having a standout freshman campaign, Fertig has spent extensive time in the off-season refining her game. She has worked hard over the summer, focusing hard on her conditioning and her midrange game to help the team out more on the offensive side of the ball.
With the departure of leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw, Fertig could potentially see herself being looked at as one of the players to shoulder more of an offensive load. Fertig said she welcomes that challenge of becoming even more of a focal point of the Cowgirls offense.
“I feel like having the ball in my hands just gives me an empowerment to do what is best for my team,” Fertig said. “Whether that is passing out while (the defense) is crashing in on me, or being able to score, I’ve been working to increase my skills outside and on my inside game, so I'm excited to show that and that the work pays off.”
Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said she sees Fertig’s role changing a little bit during this season. Due to the improvements in her midrange game over the summer, Ezell sees her being more than just a dominant low-post player.
“When she is open, we are going to get her the ball,” Ezell said. “It’s going to be in different ways. There are going to be times when she is out on the perimeter and the ball is going to be in her hands, doing a couple different things. It will be nice to continue to grow with her.”
Returning the reigning Mountain West freshman of the year was important for any success the Cowgirls might have this season. While it is not entirely hinged on Fertig’s success, having her back opens up the floor for others to succeed and makes the team better.
Fertig has all the tools to continue to build on her success for this season and beyond. Over this past summer, she has shown that she also has the drive to do so.
“The sky’s the limit for Allyson,” Ezell said. “The abilities she has, not only in the block, but (now out in the perimeter) … I like to see every day that she gets a little bit better.”