History was made for the University of Wyoming women's tennis team in Fort Collins on Friday.
UW secured at least a share of its first Mountain West title in program history behind the strength of a 4-2 victory over Air Force. A win Saturday against New Mexico would give the Cowgirls the outright MW crown.
“I don’t know how it feels yet, because I’m still in game-mode,” UW coach Dean Clower said in the news release. “It was a heck of a battle. Both teams fought hard, Air Force is well-coached, especially in doubles.
"I thought that it was good that we could bounce back, it was all about guts and who wanted it most. Heart, guts, Blue Collar Tennis, it’s kind of the Wyoming Way.”
UW (13-9, 8-1 MW) started off behind the eight ball Friday after Air Force opened the match by taking doubles. The Cowgirls got a win from the team of Noesjka Brink and NIkol Dobrilova at No. 3, 6-4, but it was not enough to prevail in doubles play.
For singles, the Cowgirls shined and fought back after an early deficit, much like they have all season long. Maria Oreshkina and Violetta Borodina got Wyoming on the board with quick victories at No. 2 and 4, respectively. Oreshkina was the first winner in singles with a 6-2 and 6-2 win. Borodina, meanwhile, was victorious 6-1, 6-2.
After a loss at the third singles spot, UW needed to win two of the final three singles matches to earn the title. The Cowgirls showed the depth of their lineup as they got victories at No. 1 and No. 6 to secure the conference crown. Ana Fernandez won a three-set thriller, 2-6, 7-5 and 6-2 to put UW on the precipice before Sophie Zehender clinched things at No. 1. Zehender also won in three sets, 7-5, 1-6 and 6-2.
“Today was a battle and it was all mental,” said Fernandez and Zehender in the news release. ”We were fighting on every court. On every line we stayed focused and in our zone. We didn’t let external things effect our play and we battled.”
The Cowgirls now go for the outright MW title and the No. 1 seed at next week’s Mountain West Tournament on Saturday against New Mexico. First serve against the Lobos has been pushed to 12:30 p.m. in Fort Collins and was moved indoors to the Fort Collins Country Club due to inclement weather.