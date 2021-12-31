CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team will have its hands full as it tries to start Mountain West play 2-0 when it visits UNLV today.
The Cowgirls opened league action with a 62-54 win at San Diego State that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate. UW (5-5 overall, 1-0 MW) led the Aztecs by as much as 21 points during the second half.
UNLV (9-3, 1-0) leads the MW in scoring at 75.7 points per game. Desi-Rae Young is leading the Lady Rebels in both scoring and rebounding at 16.8 points and 6.7 boards per game. Essence Booker and Nneka Obiazor are also averaging 14.3 and 10.5 points, respectively.
UNLV opened league play with a 73-63 win over Fresno State that saw Alyssa Durazo-Frescas knock down six 3-pointers for a career-best 18 points.
The Cowgirls will try to counter that with defense that allows just 56 points per game, which ranks second-best in the MW.
True freshman Allyson Fertig has started the past three games for UW. The 6-foot-4 center has averaged a team-high 13.3 points during that stretch, while also shooting 50% from the floor and grabbing 8.3 boards per game.
She scored 12 points and nabbed 12 rebounds during the win over San Diego State.
“She is getting better and better and really starting to understand the physicality (of the college game),” UW coach Gerald Mattinson told KFBC radio. “(Tuesday) was as physical a game as we’ve been involved in in a long time. I’m proud of how our team handled that.
“In the past, we may not have played through that as well. The kids took it on. It was physical both ways. We were also dishing some out. I like what (Fertig) did. She is getting better and better defensively and understanding what we’re doing.”
Junior guard McKinley Bradshaw of Lyman is leading the Cowgirls in scoring at 12.5 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds. Senior guard Quinn Weidemann has averaged 10 points over UW’s first 10 games.