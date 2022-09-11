LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team came up short to conclude action at the Winthrop Tournament Saturday morning in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The Cowgirls lost in four sets 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-17 to the host Eagles to drop to 2-7 overall on the young season.
After losing the first set, UW got into a rhythm after a slow start to begin the second set. Trailing 7-3, the Cowgirls responded with an 11-5 run to lead 14-12. Wyoming bounced back a second time after Winthrop forced a tie at 21 to end the frame with a 4-1 run.
UW controlled much of the third set, leading by as many as six at 13-7. But the Eagles rallied to win the frame in extra points. Winthrop then seized control of the fourth set to secure the match.
KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with 10 kills. Tierney Barlow added nine kills and hit .412. Both players also added three blocks each. Corin Carruth and Naya Shimé chipped in with six kills each, with Shimé adding four blocking assists. Kayla Mazzocca led the Cowgirls defensively at the net with six total blocks.
Kasia Partyka notched a double-double with 36 assists and 11 digs. Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirls’ back row with 17 digs. Winthrop outhit the Cowgirls .228 to .187 in hitting percentage and had five more service aces.
The Cowgirls will next host the UniWyo Invite on Thursday and Friday for their second home tournament of the season. It will be the final nonconference tournament for the Cowgirls with Nicholls State, Morehead State and Idaho visiting Laramie.
UW will play Nicholls State at noon and Morehead State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and Idaho at 3 p.m. Friday.