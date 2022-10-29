LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team couldn’t make it a 2-for-2 week at home as it lost in four sets to San Diego State on Saturday at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
Wyoming had its chances in the match with two set losses going to extra points against the Aztecs with scores of 31-29, 20-25, 25-17, 26-24.
The Cowgirls (10-14 overall, 6-6 Mountain West) almost jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the match as they led 18-12 at one point in the first set. However, the Aztecs (6-17, 4-8) rallied to force set point at 24-23. UW also had set points at 25-24, 27-26 and 28-27 before SDSU ultimately closed out the first.
The second and third sets were controlled for the most part by UW and San Diego State, respectively. The fourth and deciding set featured 14 ties and six lead changes. The Aztecs were able to break a 24-24 tie with back-to-back points to secure the match victory.
SDSU had a .312 hitting percentage for the match, while the Cowgirls were nearly as efficient at .279. UW had a 6-4 edge in service aces, but committed five more (13-8) serving errors. The Aztecs also had a substantial advantage at the net with 12 blocks to Wyoming’s five.
Individually, UW had three in double figures for kills, led by Naya Shimé’s 16 in the match. Teresa Garza had 14, and KC McMahon added 10. Tierney Barlow chipped in with nine kills and hit .474, while Sarah Barlow and Kasia Partyka had six kills each and hit .750 and .333, respectively.
Partyka had a match-best 48 assists to go along with eight digs and a block. Defensively in the back row, Hailey Zuroske notched a match-high 19 digs and added two service aces. Skylar Erickson led UW with three aces.
The Cowgirls will next go on their final full week on the road in conference action. UW will travel to face Nevada on Thursday before heading to San Jose State on Saturday.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The UW men’s swimming and diving team was eager to showcase itself against Air Force on Saturday in dual meet at Laramie High’s Natatorium.
The Cowboys began the meet by placing first and second in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Quinn Cynor, Luke Slabber, Reilly Gilbert and Grant Sloan topped the field, swimming a time of 1 minute, 31.05 seconds. The UW collection of Matt Lang, John Wargin, Gavin Smith and Jakob Borrman weren’t far behind at 1:31.83.
“That surprised most the guys on the team,” UW coach Dave Denniston said in a news release. “To go 1-2 like that, and then they built on it from there. It was all gas, no brakes, and that was super fun.”
The Wyoming men rode that to a 194-105 victory over the Falcons.
“They really exceeded a lot of expectations,” Denniston said. “These guys just feed off each other. Being able to count on each other as teammates and supporting and building each other up is part of the culture, and it was showcased (Saturday).”
The Cowboys also finished 1-2-3 in four events and took 1-2 in a pair of races.
Charlie Clark paced the field in the 1,000 freestyle in 9:53.63, while Caleb Ozenne and Danny Cumnock-Francois went 10:06.52 and 10:08.26, respectively, to finish second and third.
Sloan led the way in the 100 breaststroke, going a 56.25. Slabber and Wargin were on his heels, logging 57.44 and 57.52, respectively, to record second- and third-place finishes.
Harry Tjaden topped the field in the 200 butterfly in 1:52.92. Cam Murphy and Gilbert weren’t far behind in second and third, swimming the event in 1:54.40 and 1:55.70, respectively.
Sam Stuckey led the pack of three Cowboys in the 200 backstroke at 1:51.92, while Collins Davis and Andrew Rodriguez clocked in at 1:53.40 and 1:53.71, respectively.
Davis and Lang finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke. Davis won with 50.79, and Lang touched in at 51.15.
Wargin also won the 200 breaststroke in 2:07.42, and Clark added a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle at 4:35.87. David Mihalic won the 200 individual medley in 1:55.39, and Payton Lee took the 3-meter diving title with a final score of 330.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Smith, Cynor, Slabber and Tjaden capped the day with a win at 3:04.22.
The Cowgirls also enjoyed a number of 1-2 finishes in a 161-139 loss to the Falcons.
Maisyn Klimczak and Sage Morton placed first and second in the 1,000 freestyle. Klimczak clocked in at 10:29.91 and Morton finished at 10:32.31.
Carly Palmer and Ellie Fritscher went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle. Palmer finished at 1:54.29 and Fritscher went a 1:54.55.
The 100 breaststroke had a similar Cowgirls’ dominance. Sydney McKenzie won at 1:04.16 and Brynlee Busskohl was runner-up at 1:04.46.
McKenzie and Busskohl duplicated that performance in the 200 breaststroke. McKenzie went 2:20.42 and Busskohl was 2:22.33.
Klimczak also won the 500 freestyle in 5:07.36. The 400 freestyle relay, consisting of Kali Franckowiak, Rachael Horne, Mikayla Moore and Carly Palmer, finished the day with a win in 3:28.18.
“I think our women fought hard through every race,” Denniston said. “They looked very tired, but they were putting everything they had into every single race. I have no disappointment in terms of the performance. I think we just have to sharpen up a little bit and get better for next week against CSU.”
The Cowgirls will travel to Colorado State on Nov. 5, and the Cowboys are off until the SMU Invitational on Nov. 17.