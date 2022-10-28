Cowgirls soccer-beats CSU

University of Wyoming sophomore midfielder Liv Stutzman jumps into the arms of senior forward Faith Joiner in celebration during a soccer match against Colorado State on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Ram Field in Fort Collins, Colo.

 UW athletics/Courtesy

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team has made rallying in matches a habit this season.

Coming into Thursday afternoon’s regular-season finale, the Cowgirls had logged four come-from-behind victories in Mountain West play.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus