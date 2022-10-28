LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team has made rallying in matches a habit this season.
Coming into Thursday afternoon’s regular-season finale, the Cowgirls had logged four come-from-behind victories in Mountain West play.
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team has made rallying in matches a habit this season.
Coming into Thursday afternoon’s regular-season finale, the Cowgirls had logged four come-from-behind victories in Mountain West play.
But Wyoming was having none of that at Colorado State.
The Cowgirls pounced on the Rams and never let up en route to a 4-0 victory at Ram Field in Fort Collins, Colorado. The win improved Wyoming to 7-6-5 overall and 6-3-2 (20 points) in conference play, while the loss dropped Colorado State to 4-7-8 overall and 1-4-6 (nine points) in conference.
“We knew that we were capable of putting together a really solid 90 minutes, and I feel like all the pieces are coming together for us right now,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said in a news release. “Every single person on this team is a contributor. People are involved, people are invested, people are excited, and they’re bought into what the new norm is for this program.”
The win assures Wyoming of a top-two seed at the conference championships and a first-round bye. The tournament, to be played in Albuquerque, New Mexico, begins Sunday with seeds three through six competing in the quarterfinals. The top-two seeds automatically advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.
UW did not know its fate with regard to the regular-season title until late Thursday night. If San Diego State wins or ties at New Mexico, the Cowgirls will earn a share of the regular-season crown.
The Cowgirls seized control of the match from the outset. Junior Alyssa Bedard netted the game’s first goal in the 19th minute off a feed from senior Faith Joiner.
It took just a little more than a minute for UW to pad its advantage. Senior Jamie Tatum scored off a feed from sophomore Liv Stutzman to make the game 2-0.
Stutzman got on the board in the 50th minute off passes from Joiner and sophomore Maddi Chance.
Freshman Alyssa Glover put the exclamation point on the win with a score in the 80th minute.
Seniors Miyuki Schoyen and Alex Daws combined for Wyoming’s first shutout since early in the 2021 season. They made a combined six saves.
“We have been searching for a shutout for a long time,” Corbin said. “Taylor Brook and Keelie Wortmann have been great for us. Kylee Holstad, Sydney Miller and Rae Gerking, they were all bought in and connected and invested and committed. They’ve wanted this badly, so I’m excited for them that they earned that.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.