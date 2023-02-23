LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win it its past five games, beating Nevada 81-66 on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The win moved the Cowgirls to 19-9 overall and 12-5 in Mountain West play with one regular season game left on the docket. The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 9-18 and 6-10.


