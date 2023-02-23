LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win it its past five games, beating Nevada 81-66 on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.
The win moved the Cowgirls to 19-9 overall and 12-5 in Mountain West play with one regular season game left on the docket. The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 9-18 and 6-10.
The Cowgirls started slow offensively, falling behind 12-8 before ripping off a 9-0 run late in the first quarter. The run helped UW take a 19-17 lead into the second quarter, despite the Cowgirls shooting just 6-of-14 (43%) from the field in the first 10 minutes.
UW heated up in the second quarter, putting together separate runs of 10-0 and 12-0 to outscore the Wolf Pack 24-7 in final 10 minutes of the first half. The Cowgirls shot 10-of-15 (67%) from the field in the second quarter while holding Nevada to just 3-of-15 (20%) and 0-of-3 from 3-point range.
Allyson Fertig went into the halftime break with a game-high 13 points and six rebounds. The sophomore center grabbed her 500th career rebound in the second quarter, helping the Cowgirls build a 19-point lead going into the second half.
UW’s shooting success carried right over into the third quarter, with the Cowgirls shooting 11-of-16 (69%) to build a 24-point lead going into the final 10 minutes. The Wolf Pack outscored UW 22-13 in the fourth but weren’t able to overcome the early deficit to fall 81-66.
The Cowgirls outrebounded the Wolf Pack 39-25 and finished with 23 assists compared to Nevada’s 15. Fertig led UW in scoring with 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, followed by Malene Pedersen with 19 and Quinn Weidemann with 16.
Fertig and Pedersen collected nine rebounds each and Tommi Olson led the team with five assists. Audrey Roden and Lexie Givens led Nevada with 19 points apiece.
The Cowgirls outscored the Wolf Pack 50-26 in the paint over the course of the game.
Thursday was first-year head coach Heather Ezell’s first game on the Cowgirls’ bench since taking a leave of absence in December. She surprised the team at practice Monday morning, a surprise that gave UW an additional boost going into the matchup with Nevada.
“We were so surprised and happy when she surprised us Monday,” Pedersen said. “It’s just nice to have her back and to prove that we’ve been working hard while she was gone. Now that she’s back, now we have an extra gear of energy. It’s fun.”
UW’s 23 assists were a testament to the team’s ability to work together on the offensive end, Pedersen said.
“It proves that we’re a well connected team,” Pedersen said. “We’re also very well connected outside the court. I think that really helps us on the court, and today it just worked out for us. We were better at seeing each other and playing each other open. We’re just a much better team when we play better together.”
Ezell’s return to the bench gave her plenty of nerves, but seeing the job associate head coach Ryan Larsen and the rest of the staff were able to do over the past eight weeks was an encouraging site to return to this week, she said.
“Honestly, I may have had more nerves than I did the very first game of my career here,” Ezell said. “It was nice to be back. It was like riding a bike, but you have to give credit to all my staff. They had this team so ready. I’m here, and I really didn’t have to work too hard. They have this this under control.”
The Cowgirls will end the regular season with a critical home matchup with rival Colorado State this weekend. UW will host the Rams (18-9 overall, 11-5 MW) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
A win over the Rams could line the Cowgirls up for a potential No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the MW tournament next month in Las Vegas.
“You want to be playing your best basketball here at the end of February and into March, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now,” Ezell said.
Saturday’s home game against CSU will also be senior night for the Cowgirls. Super-seniors Olson and Weidemann will be recognized for their five years spent at UW before tip-off.
“I’m excited to send these seniors off,” Ezell said. “That was a goal for me was to be there for these two’s senior nights. It doesn’t matter who’s coming in the gym, I want to send those two kids off the right way. Being here for that game and to finish out the year, it’s something that was really on my radar this whole time.”
WYOMING 81, NEVADA 66
Nevada......... 17 7 20 22 — 66
Wyoming...... 19 24 25 13 — 81
Wyoming: Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Pedersen 7-13 4-7 19, Weidemann 6-8 1-1 16, Olson 1-5 0-0 3, Fertig 11-14 1-2 23, Mellema 2-5 2-2 7, Barnes 1-4 0-0 3, Savic 4-5 0-0 8. Totals: 33-56 8-12 81.
Nevada: Borden 2-6 1-2 6, Jimenez 0-5 2-2 2, Rones 2-2 0-0 4, Givens 8-17 0-0 19, Ormiston 5-9 0-1 11, Roden 8-12 3-4 19, Davis 0-2 1-2 1, Lee 0-6 2-2 2, Siu 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 26-61 9-13 66.
Halftime: Wyoming 43-24. 3-pointers: Nevada 5-14 (Roden 0-1, Davis 0-1, Givens 3-4, Ormiston 1-3, Borden 1-3, Lee 0-1, Siu 0-1), UW 7-11 (Pedersen 1-1, Ellis 0-1, Weidemann 3-3, Olson 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Mellema 1-2). Rebounds: UW 39 (Fertig 9, Pedersen 9), Nevada 25 (Givens 7); Assists: UW 23 (Olson 5), Nevada 15 (Jimenez 5); Turnovers: UW 13 (Mellema 3), Nevada 6; Blocks: UW 5 (Savic 2), Nevada 4 (Givens 2, Ormiston 2); Steals: UW 2 (Mellema 1, Ustowska 1), Nevada 5 (Borden 2). Team fouls: Nevada 14, UW 11.
Attendance: 2,144.