LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team cruised to a 75-41 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Friday in the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls raced out to an early 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. UW shot 7-of-13 (54%) from the field in the first 10 minutes while holding the Islanders to a 5-of-17 (29%) mark.
UW's momentum carried right over into the second quarter thanks to a 9-0 run. The Cowgirls outscored the Islanders 24-7 in the final 10 minutes of the first half to take a commanding 42-18 lead into the halftime break.
Sophomore Allyson Fertig led UW with 11 points in the first half, followed by super-senior Quinn Weidemann with eight and redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen with seven. The Cowgirls shot 15-of-29 (52%) from the field in the first half, including a 5-of-13 (39%) mark from beyond the arc.
The Cowgirls' offense stumbled in the second half, but the Islanders couldn't capitalize after going over three minutes without a field goal in the third quarter. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished the third quarter just 3-of-14 (21%) from the field to fall behind 61-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The final 10 minutes were mostly mop-up duty for the Cowgirls, who finished the game holding the Islanders to just 28% shooting from the floor and 19% shooting from 3-point range. UW pulled most of its starting with more than seven minutes left in the game, allowing the reserves to close out the game with a 34-point lead.
"I knew it was going to take us a little bit to get going with a week or so since we've played last, but I thought our defense is what carried us there at the beginning," first-year UW coach Heather Ezell said. "Then it started to roll. I was happy with the way we played offensively as well with sharing the basketball."
Fertig led the Cowgirls with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds, followed by Tess Barnes and Pedersen with 11 points apiece. UW outscored the Islanders' bench 35-18.
"It was fun to see them all (have fun)," Ezell said. "They all had smiles on their face and they were looking like they were having fun out there, which is what you want to see at this time of year. You're always worried about what team is going to show up being ready to play, and I thought our kids were really engaged right from the get-go."
The win pushed the Cowgirls to 23-10 on the season going into the second round of the WNIT. UW will face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, at a date to be announced later this weekend.