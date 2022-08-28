LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming volleyball team opened the season with a pair of hard-fought home losses Friday against quality opponents for the first day of Rumble in the Rockies at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

UW lost in five sets to the Wichita State Shockers after coming back from two sets down, losing 25-15, 25-22, 15-25, 29-31, 15-8. The Cowgirls closed the day with a four-set loss to the Iowa State Cyclones 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24.

