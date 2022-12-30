LAS VEGAS – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team gave reigning Mountain West champion UNLV all it could handle.
In the end, however, it was not enough. UNLV put together a big fourth quarter to help knock off the Cowgirls 73-67 in the first game of conference play.
“There were a lot of things that probably didn’t go our way at times,” associate coach Ryan Larsen said. “But we kept battling. That was really fun to see.”
Early on, UW managed to keep pace with the Lady Rebels. Grace Ellis and Quinn Weidemann scored the first nine points for the Cowgirls to give them a 9-5 lead midway through the first quarter.
Just before the six-minute mark of the first quarter, Allyson Fertig picked up her second foul of the game. Larsen quickly subbed out his star forward, who did not play again during the first half.
UNLV used this opportunity to go on a 7-0 run to take a 12-9 lead. Despite UW tying the game a handful of times in the second half, UNLV did not relinquish its lead.
The Rebels’ lead ballooned to eight midway through the second quarter. UW managed to cut into the lead late, but Kiara Jackson hit a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to restore UNLV’s eight-point lead heading into the break.
UNLV picked up right where it left off in the third quarter, jumping out to a 12-point lead. UW struggled to shoot in the opening five minutes of the second half, and it looked liked it was going to get run out of the building.
Midway through the third quarter, a jump shot from UNLV's Desi-Rae Young restored the Rebels 12-point lead at 43-31. But two big baskets from Weidemann and Tess Barnes got the Cowgirls going. UW rode those two buckets to a 21-4 run to close out the second half, and took its first lead of the game since early in the first quarter. Barnes extended the lead to five with a three at the buzzer to give UW a 52-47 lead heading into the final frame.
After jumping out to a 56-50 lead to start the fourth quarter, UW went ice cold from the field. UNLV went on a 10-0 run to grab a 60-56 lead with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game.
UW did everything it could to try to mount a comeback late, but in the end it was not enough. Jackson and Justice Ethridge made some clutch free throws to help UNLV pull away late and ice the game. UW had two chances with under 20 seconds to cut the game to one score, but failed to convert on either.
Jackson and Young led the way for the Rebels. Jackson turned in a 20-point performance, and made some clutch shots to help spark UNLV. Young, who finished with 13 points and despite playing most of the second half with three fouls, was excellent for the Rebels on both ends. She led all players with eight rebounds and was a problem in the low post on defense that UW never really solved.
Despite losing, the Cowgirls had multiple players step up to help keep the game within striking distance. Weidemann put the team on her back during the game, scoring 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting. She also played a major role in helping the Cowgirls climb back and take the lead in the third quarter.
With Fertig effectively neutralized, someone needed to step up for the Cowgirls to help Weidemann. Those two players were Barnes and Emily Mellema. Barnes made multiple shots in the second half and finished the game with 13 points on 5-for-7 from the field. Mellema played a great game as well, 12 points for the Cowgirls.
“That was no fluke. They are very good players” Larsen said. “We just need them to continue to be aggressive, learn and grow.”
What killed the Cowgirls on Thursday was their inability to hold onto the ball, particularly in the first half. UW committed a total of 17 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half. This is not the first time the Cowgirls have had this issue, and Larsen said the Cowgirls needs to clean up their turnover woes moving forward.
Fortunately for UW, they do not have any time to worry about what it could have done better or what they could have done differently. With conference play now in full swing, UW will play again on New Years Eve against Fresno State with another opportunity to get their first win in conference play.
“I have pretty good confidence,” Larsen said. “Fortunately, Fresno State and UNLV are fairly similar offensively and defensively. That falls in our favor.”
UNLV 73, WYOMING 67
UNLV: Ethridge 3-5 7-8 13, Durazo-Frescas 1-8 0-0 3, Winfrey 4-10 3-7 11, Young 6-11 1-2 13, Jackson 6-13 7-7 20, Scoggin 1-1 0-0 2, Lott 1-1 0-0, Booker 3-8 0-1 6, Brown 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 26-60 15-17 73.
Wyoming: Pederson 2-6 0-0 4, Weidemann 8-9 3-4 20, Olson 1-4 0-3 2, Ellis 4-10 0-0 9, Fertig 1-5 2-2 4, Savic 1-4 -12 3, Mellema 3-7 6-6 13, Ustowska 0-2 0-0 0, Barnes 5-7 0-0 12. Totals: 25-54 10-11 67.
Halftime: UNLV 33-25. 3-pointers: UNLV 6-16 (Durazo-Frescas 1-5, Winfrey 3-7, Jackson 1-1, Booker 0-1, Brown 1-2); UW 7-21 (Pederson 0-3, Weidemann 3-4, Olson 0-3, Ellis 1-4, Mellema 1-2. Ustowska 0-1, Barnes 2-4). Rebounds: UNLV 32 (Young 8); UW 32 (Pederson 7). Assists: UNLV 13 (Ethridge 4), UW 16 (Weidemann 4, Olson 4, Mellema 4); Turnovers: UNLV 8 (Ethridge 2, Winfrey 2), UW 17 (Ellis 7). Blocks: UNLV 0; UW 4 (Barnes 2). Steals: UNLV 7 (Young 4); UW 6 (Pedersen 1, Weidemann 1, Ellis 1, Savin 1, Mellema 1, Barnes 1). Team fouls: UNLV 13, UW 20.