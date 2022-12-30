LAS VEGAS – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team gave reigning Mountain West champion UNLV all it could handle.

In the end, however, it was not enough. UNLV put together a big fourth quarter to help knock off the Cowgirls 73-67 in the first game of conference play.


