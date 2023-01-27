LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team couldn't have played much worse in the first 10 minutes of Thursday's matchup with Utah State in Logan.
The Cowgirls shot just 3-of-18 from the field and 0-of-7 from 3-point range to start the game down 19-7 after one quarter. The second quarter wasn't much better for UW, with the Aggies stretching their lead to 18 points with less than four minutes to play in the first half.
A 9-0 run in the final minutes of the second quarter stopped the bleeding and cut Utah State's lead to 36-27 going into the locker room at halftime.
The Cowgirls came alive in the second half, with UW outscoring the Aggies 37-16 in the final 20 minutes. After Utah State led for more than 25 consecutive minutes, the Cowgirls took their first lead with a 3-pointer from Ola Ustowska to put UW up 42-41 with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
Despite not hitting a field goal for over five minutes to end the game, the Cowgirls were able to ice the game down the stretch at the free-throw line to hold onto the 12-point win. As a team, UW was 14-of-16 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
The win pushed the Cowgirls to 12-7 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Aggies' third-straight loss dropped them to 4-15 and 1-7.
Allyson Fertig and Emily Mellema led the Cowgirls with 15 points each, followed by Malene Pedersen with 10. Fertig also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, and Mellema finished with five steals.
The Cowgirls outrebounded the Aggies 48-25. Ashya Klopfenstein and Prima Chellis led Utah State with 12 points each. UW finished the game 20-of-58 (34%) from the field, while the Aggies were 18-of-51 (35%).
UW will return to the court again this weekend. The Cowgirls will face Boise State (8-12, 3-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.