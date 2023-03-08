LAS VEGAS — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team had the task of playing the No. 21-ranked team in the country on its home floor for the Mountain West Tournament title this season.

The Cowgirls, who were the No. 2 seed in the tournament, clinched a spot in the championship bout with back-to-back wins over San Jose State and Colorado State. UW battled with the conference's top team all night but took home the second-place trophy with a 71-60 loss on Wednesday in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.


