University of Wyoming forward Tess Barnes looks for an open teammate during the Cowgirls’ 71-60 loss to UNLV in the Mountain West tournament championship Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team had the task of playing the No. 21-ranked team in the country on its home floor for the Mountain West Tournament title Wednesday night.
The Cowgirls, who were the No. 2 seed in the tournament, clinched a spot in the championship bout with back-to-back wins over San Jose State and Colorado State. UW battled with the conference’s top team all night but took home the second-place trophy with a 71-60 loss on Wednesday in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The Rebels took an early 17-10 lead midway through the first quarter but the Cowgirls responded with a 7-0 run that leaked into the start of the second quarter to tie the game. Both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the first half, with UNLV taking a slim 31-28 lead into the halftime break.
UNLV started to pull away early in the second half with a 13-point lead, but UW hit seven consecutive field goals late in the third quarter to cut the Rebels’ lead to 52-49 going into the final 10 minutes.
UNLV answered with a 7-2 run of its own to start the fourth quarter and extended its lead to double-digits three different times in the final seven minutes to eventually pull away with the 11-point win.
The Rebels shot 28-of-55 (51%) from the field and 6-of-15 (40%) from 3-point range while the Cowgirls finished 23-of-57 (40%) and 11-of-32 (34%). UNLV out-rebounded UW 42-24 but had just three bench points compared to the Cowgirls’ 27.
Tess Barnes led UW with 13 points, followed by Emily Mellema and Grace Ellis with 10 points apiece. Desi-Rae Young had a game-high 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting and 17 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass.
The Cowgirls (22-10) will rest up before making a probable appearance in the NIT Tournament while the Rebels will take an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament later this month.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.