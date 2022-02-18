LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s four-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night at the hands of its Border War rival.
UW carried its recent momentum into a strong first half at Colorado State, but a dominant third quarter for the Rams would be the difference. With the game tied 21-21 at halftime, CSU outscored the Cowgirls by 12 over the next 10 minutes and rolled to a 56-45 victory.
Poor shooting was at the forefront of Wyoming’s loss. The Cowgirls shot just 27.4% from the field, missing 21 of their 30 2-point attempts.
“They did a really nice job (defensively),” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said on the KFBC postgame show. “It wasn’t a surprise what they did to us, we just didn’t handle it very well. What they usually do they did really, really well, and we didn’t respond to it. You have to have some kids that make some shots that aren’t used to doing that.
“First half, we were right where we needed to be. I’ll tell the fans like I told my team, I just don’t think we came out with any energy at the start of the second half. They came out, and it seemed like they were a little more energized. It seemed they were a little more into it on both ends than we were.”
Wyoming outscored the Rams outside of the third quarter, but that was all CSU needed to seize control of the game. McKenna Hofschild and Upe Atosu combined for 19 of their team’s 24 points in the period, finishing the game with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
“It’s a situation where you have to play the numbers to a certain extent,” Mattinson said. “We put together the best defensive game plan we think we can and try to get some people to do things that are uncomfortable. ... The problem is we never adjusted after that.
“It was like, ‘OK, I’m still going to close short on her.’ At this level, when somebody hits a couple, you can’t close short on the third one. You have to get out and run her off (the 3-point line).”
Despite the loss, there were some positive takeaways for the Cowgirls.
They won the rebounding battle 45-33, with a 15-3 advantage on the offensive glass. They also had 15 second-chance points, compared to only two for the Rams.
Senior guard Tommi Olson led UW in scoring with nine points, followed by freshman center Allyson Fertig, who had eight points to go along with two blocks and a game-high 13 rebounds. Senior guard Alba Sanchez Ramos also had eight points, in addition to pulling down six boards.
Thursday marked the end of a heavy road stretch for Wyoming, which played five of its past six games away from home. The Cowgirls will return to action Feb. 24, when they host UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium.
COLORADO STATE 56, WYOMING 45
Wyoming...... 9 12 12 12 – 45
Colorado State...... 13 8 24 11 – 56
Wyoming: Olson 3-7 0-0 9, Sanchez Ramos 3-6 0-0 8, Fertig 3-11 2-2 8, Bradshaw 2-9 1-2 5, Weidemann 1-8 0-0 3, Mellema 2-8 0-0 6, Savic 3-4 0-0 6, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-5 0-0 0, Salazar 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 17-62 3-4 45
Colorado State: Hofschild 7-13 1-1 16, Atosu 6-19 0-0 15, Kinzer 4-6 1-2 13, Murphy 3-9 0-0 6, Mech 1-3 0-0 3, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Farkas 0-2 0-0 0, Gomez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 2-3 56
3-pointers: UW 8-22 (Olson 3-7, Sanchez Ramos 2-3, Mellema 2-6, Weidemann 1-2, Ellis 0-1, Salazar 0-1, Barnes 0-2); CSU 10-21 (Kinzer 4-5, Atosu 3-7, Mech 1-2, Clark 1-2, Hofschild 1-4, Farkas 0-1). Rebounds: UW 45 (Fertig 13); CSU 33 (Murphy 7). Assists: UW 11 (Four with 2); CSU 15 (Hofschild 10). Turnovers: UW 10 (Bradshaw 3); CSU 5 (Hofschild 2). Blocks: UW 3 (Fertig 2); CSU 3 (Mech 3). Steals: UW 2 (Bradshaw 2); CSU 5 (Five with 1). Team fouls: UW 4; CSU 8
Attendance: 1,433.