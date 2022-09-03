LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team’s first match away from home resulted in a loss Friday night at the Grand Canyon Classic in Phoenix.
Santa Clara defeated the Cowgirls in four sets, 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23.
The Broncos (2-2) found success late in the first and fourth sets. They closed out the first set on a 5-1 run after trailing 21-20, and scored three straight points to finish the fourth set after falling behind 23-22.
Corin Carruth led the Cowgirls (0-4) in kills for the fourth consecutive match, as she tallied 12 in the loss and hit .323. Kayla Mazzocca had her best match of the season, tallying 10 kills on just 14 swings for a .714 hitting percentage. Mazzocca also tied for the team lead with three total blocks, while adding a pair of service aces.
UW finished with a season-best 12 aces. Carruth led the way with a career-high five aces, with Kasia Partyka and Hailey Zuroske adding two each.
Partyka had a team-high 30 assists for Wyoming, in addition to recording three blocks. Zuroske tied a match-high with 19 digs, with KC McMahon posting seven digs, six kills, three blocks and an ace for the Cowgirls.
UW hit just .165 for the match, while Santa Clara hit .239 as a team. The Cowgirls held a 9-5 edge in team blocks, however, and recorded seven more service aces than their opponent.
Wyoming will look to bounce back today with a pair of matches to close the GCU Classic. The Cowgirls are set to face Idaho at 11 a.m., followed by a matchup with host Grand Canyon at 8 p.m.