Kayla Mazzocca mug 2022

Kayla Mazzocca

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team’s first match away from home resulted in a loss Friday night at the Grand Canyon Classic in Phoenix.

Santa Clara defeated the Cowgirls in four sets, 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus