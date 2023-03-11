20230308-mwc-cowgirlsbasketball-unlv-11

University of Wyoming guard Malene Pedersen (12) pushes against University of Nevada, Las Vegas guard Justice Ethridge (11) Wednesday evening in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls lost 71-60 to the Lady Rebels in the championship game of the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Championships. Pedersen, the MW Freshman of the Year, added 7 points, four rebounds and two assists.

 Serena Bettis

LAS VEGAS — It’s no question who led the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team this winter.

Super-seniors Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson have been the backbone of the Cowgirls, who finished as the runner-up at this week’s Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. UW lost 71-60 to No. 21-ranked UNLV in the title game on Wednesday in the Thomas & Mack Arena.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus