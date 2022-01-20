CHEYENNE – Boise State outscored Wyoming 14-3 down the stretch to pick up a 70-59 win Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho.
The game was tied 56-56 with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining. The Cowgirls did not have a field goal during that stretch. Boise State hit eight of its last 10 shots.
“We looked like we were tired at that point,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson told KFBC radio. “We looked like we were gassed. We’re down one major player in the rotation, but we ended up doing some things we’re going to have to have a staff talk and a player talk about. What I’m seeing might not be what they’re feeling.
“Down the stretch, (Boise) took it right at us. I think Boise came out, followed the last team, shoved us and got aggressive, and we didn’t respond well.”
The Broncos (6-11 overall, 2-4 Mountain West) outscored UW 38-22 in the paint, and turned 16 turnovers into 15 points.
“(The post play) was a huge surprise to us,” Mattinson said. “They just posted us up and kept fighting and kept going, and we didn’t want too much to do with that.
“We ended up defending inside the charge circle, and you can’t do that.”
Cowgirls junior guard McKinley Bradshaw led all scorers with 22 points. Quinn Weidemann, Allyson Fertig and Grace Ellis all scored 11 points for UW (6-8, 2-3), which plays at Utah State at 2 p.m. Saturday. Ellis also snared 10 rebounds.
The Broncos also had four players score in double figures, led by Mary Kay Naro’s 14 points.
BOISE STATE 70, WYOMING 59
Wyoming.................................................................................. 15 15 18 11 – 59
Boise State….......................................................................… 12 14 16 28 – 70
Wyoming: Bradshaw 6-13 7-8 22, Weidemann 4-11 1-2 11, Fertig 3-6 5-7 11, Olson 1-4 0-0 2, Sanchez Ramos 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 2-10 7-7 11, Salazar 1-3 0-0 2, Mellema 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-52 20-24 59.
Boise State: Naro 4-11 5-6 14, Leonidas 5-12 3-4 13, Lalotte 4-13 2-2 10, Ostlie 4-5 0-0 9, Muse 2-6 0-0 4, Bowers 6-8 0-0 12, Hull 3-6 2-4 8, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Lovrovich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 28-64 12-16 70.
3-pointers: UW 5-24 (Bradshaw 3-6, Weidemann 2-7, Olson 0-2, Sanchez Ramos 0-2, Ellis 0-3, Salazar 0-2, Mellema 0-2); BSU 2-9 (Naro 1-5, Leonidas 0-1, Ostlie 1-2, Lovrovich 0-1). Rebounds: UW 33 (Ellis 10); BSU 36 (Lalotte 7). Assists: UW 11 (Weidemann 4); BSU 13 (Naro 5). Turnovers: UW 16 (Weidemann 4, Sanchez Ramos 4); BSU 9 (Hull 3). Blocks: UW 4 (Sanchez Ramos 2); BSU 4 (Naro 2). Steals: UW 5 (Five with 1); BSU 10 (Leonidas 5). Team fouls: UW 13, BSU 17.