University of Wyoming super-senior guard Quinn Weidemann, left, puts up a shot during the Cowgirls' 76-60 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 76-60 win over Colorado State on Saturday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The win secured the No. 2 seed for the Cowgirls in the Mountain West tournament next month in Las Vegas. UW ended the regular season 20-9 overall and 14-5 in conference play to finish in second place in the MW standings. 


