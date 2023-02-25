LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 76-60 win over Colorado State on Saturday night at the Arena-Auditorium.
The win secured the No. 2 seed for the Cowgirls in the Mountain West tournament next month in Las Vegas. UW ended the regular season 20-9 overall and 14-5 in conference play to finish in second place in the MW standings.
Super-seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann were recognized before tip-off for their contributions to the program over the past five years. The senior night ceremony was made even sweeter with a home Border War victory to cap the regular season.
"The Border War is always a good time," Wiedemann said. "And to do it on senior night on top of that, the fans that we got today and the energy that was in the gym, it was amazing."
Both teams struggled out of the gate, with the Rams and Cowgirls combining for just 15 points in the first quarter. CSU shot just 2-of-14 (14%) from the field in the first 10 minutes, and UW's 4-of-10 (40%) mark was enough to give the Cowgirls an early 9-6 lead.
The offensive firepower from both sides emerged in the second quarter, with UW outscoring the Rams 23-19 to take a 32-25 lead into the halftime break. The Cowgirls shot 8-of-17 (47%) in the second quarter and 4-of-5 (80%) from 3-point range, while the Rams shot 8-of-14 (57%) and 3-of-6 (50%).
Six Cowgirls scored at least two points in the first half, with redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen leading the way with seven points. Kendyll Kinzer led the Rams with 10 points, followed by McKenna Hofschild with nine.
UW had a solid start to the second half to stretch its lead to 13 points two separate times, but the Rams ended the third quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the Cowgirls' lead to just six points going into the final 10 minutes.
CSU's momentum carried over to start the fourth quarter, with an early 6-0 run giving the Rams their first lead since the second quarter at 53-51. Sophomore Allyson Fertig quickly erased the Rams' lead, completing an and-1 layup to put the Cowgirls back on top 54-53 with 6 minutes and 20 seconds left to play.
Fertig's and-1 was the start of a 10-0 run for the Cowgirls, who were able to build their lead back to 10 points going into the final stretch. UW was able to ice the game late at the free-throw line to hold onto the 16-point win.
Fertig led UW in scoring with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting and a 9-of-10 mark from the free-throw line. The sophomore center scored 15 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter.
"She definitely stepped up with her presence down low," Olson said. "It was tremendously helpful in our offense. The fact that she can produce and get those and-1s definitely build the momentum, too. She did what she needed to do and we're grateful that she was able to perform tonight."
UW coach Heather Ezell called a timeout midway through the fourth quarter during a CSU run. At a pivotal point in the game, the first-year head coach called Fertig's number during the break in action.
"I took that timeout at 6:20 and I told the five on the court, 'I'm rolling with you guys,'" Ezell said. "I looked at Allyson and said, 'Can you give me that 6:20? Because we're going to go to you every time.' Credit to her, because she said, 'Absolutely, put it on me. I'll take it.' And she did. There's no doubt.
"... That's the growth that you've seen in Allyson. She's not playing like a sophomore. She's playing like an upperclassman and it makes you really excited to see what the future holds. I know right now we're focused on finishing this year, but what she's been able to do when teams are trying to stop her and she's still able to score, it's really fun to watch."
Three other Cowgirls ended the game in double-digits, including Pedersen with 15 points, Grace Ellis with 12 and Weidemann with 11. Hofschild and Destiny Thurman each scored 16 points for the Rams and Kinzer finished with 15.
The Cowgirls out-rebounded the Rams 40-25 and outscored CSU 34-26 in the paitn. UW led for over 35 minutes on Saturday and finished the game shooting 23-of-52 (44%) from the field while the Rams shot 23-of-57 (40%).
The Cowgirls were 24-of-26 (92.3%) tonight from the free-throw line. Wyoming was 18-of-19 (95%) from the line in the fourth quarter.
"It's an emphasis we talk about all the time," Ezell said. "Those are free baskets. We want to make sure we get there a bunch and convert. The big thing is, I think we did a really good job of keeping them off the free-throw line in the first half. They got there some in the second, but we were getting there just as many times.
"It was nice to see and we really need to give our kids credit because they stepped up and knocked them down when we really needed them."
It was an emotional pre-game with the ceremony to honor Weidemann and Olson, but the pair of super-seniors' contributions to the program will extend much further than Saturday night's win over CSU.
"They are those kids where, I guarantee right now if there's a cut on them, it's brown and gold that's bleeding from them," Ezell said. "They live and die by Wyoming and Cowgirl basketball. They keep saying, 'I hope we rubbed off.'
"There's no doubt, we've talked about toughness and they're exactly what we've talked about. In our handbook, when we talk about toughness, there's going to be a picture of Tommi and Quinn."
As a sophomore, Fertig has had the opportunity to learn from veterans like Weidemann and Olson over the past two seasons. Their legacies at UW will be remembered for what they contributed off the court just as much as their play on the court, Fertig said.
"They're great leaders," Fertig said. "They know everything about Wyoming basketball because they've been here for the (five) years. They're just great leaders and role models and just role models for the younger kids to look up to so we know what to expect and what is expected of us."
The Mountain West tournament will start March 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls will play the winner of the No. 6 seed and No. 11 seed at 5 p.m. March 6.
"We went into the game thinking that if we win this we can punch the No. 2 seed and it would be the highest we'd ever finished in our careers here," Olson said. "That was definitely a goal and I'm definitely happy we can go into the tournament with this momentum and with the No. 2 seed."
WYOMING 76, COLORADO STATE 60
Colorado State...... 6 19 15 20 — 60
Wyoming...... 9 23 14 30 — 76
Wyoming: Ellis 3-6 5-6 12, Fertig 9-16 9-10 27, Pedersen 4-7 6-6 15, Weidemann 3-7 4-4 11, Olson 2-7 0-0 5, Mellema 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 2-5 0-0 6, Savic 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 23-52 24-26 76.
Colorado State: Kinzer 5-10 1-2 15, Thurman 6-11 2-2 16, Hofschild 7-21 1-3 16, Mech 2-8 0-0 4, Crocker 2-4 1-1 6, Gomer, Boyd 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 23-57 5-8 60.
3-pointers: CSU 9-23 (Kinzer 4-9, Thurman 2-3, Hofschild 1-4, Mech 0-3, Crocker 1-1, Boyd 1-3), UW 6-14 (Ellis 1-1, Pedersen 1-2, Weidemann 1-2, Olson 1-5, Barnes 2-4). Rebounds: UW 40 (Ellis 11), CSU 25 (Clark 5); Assists: CSU 8 (Hofschild 6), UW 15 (Weidemann 5); Turnovers: UW 15 (Ellis 5), CSU 13 (Crocker 5); Blocks: CSU 4 (Mech 2), UW 4 (Ellis 2); Steals: CSU 6 (Thurman 2, Mech 2), UW 5 (Fertig 2). Team fouls: UW 11, CSU 21. Fouled out: Colorado State 1 (Thurman).
Attendance: 3,603.