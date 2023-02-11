LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team won its third consecutive home game, holding off Air Force 62-56 in the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowgirls held off a late surge from a stingy Falcons team for their fourth win in their past five games. The win pushed UW to 17-8 overall and 10-4 in the Mountain West, keeping the team's hopes for a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament still very much alive.
The Cowgirls came out slow and shot just 4-of-11 (36%) from the field in the first quarter including a four-minute stint without a basket to fall behind 11-9. UW answered in the second quarter, shooting 5-of-7 (71%) from the field with two 3-pointers to take a 25-23 lead into the halftime break.
Turnovers were a big talking point for associate head coach Ryan Larsen going into the game, and were a problem for the Cowgirls in the first half. UW turned the ball over nine times and the Falcons took advantage, converting the miscues into 12 of their 23 points in the first 20 minutes.
The Cowgirls stormed out of the locker room in the second half and shot 10-of-12 (83%) from the field to stretch their lead to eight points going into the final 10 minutes. UW combined to shoot 15-of-19 (79%) between the second and third quarters to push its lead to eight points going into the fourth.
Larsen credits his players for settling down and weathering the storm of Air Force's potent on-ball defense to eventually find ways to get open looks in the paint.
"Our timing and our pace was a lot better," Larsen said about the Cowgirls' 40-point burst in the middle two quarters. "That first quarter, they certainly dictated exactly what we were doing. We weren't able to pass and we weren't able to dribble and we weren't able to score a whole lot with nine points.
"We settled down a little bit and, credit to the women, we started to implement the stuff that we practiced yesterday and talked about during film. We can't get sped up. It's OK to play at a slower pace against Air Force because they want you to put the ball on the floor and get out of your offense."
The Falcons outscored the Cowgirls 15-13 in the fourth quarter and got within four points three different times in the final three minutes, but senior Quinn Weidemann was able to put the game away at the free-throw line with four consecutive swishes in the final 30 seconds.
"It's always important (to make free throws) because Air Force never goes away," Weidemann said. "But honestly, it's just another free throw. I've shot probably thousands in my life, so I just had to relax and put them in."
Allyson Fertig had another big game for the Cowgirls, leading the team with 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting to go along with six rebounds. In the past two games, Fertig hasn't missed a shot and has accounted for 39 points in back-to-back home wins.
The Cowgirls were able to survive 16 turnovers over the course of the game. UW had seven turnovers in the second half but limited Air Force to just four second-half points off the miscues.
"That's what won the game for us," Larsen said. "I don't like the number 16 for turnovers, but against Air Force, the key is having lower turnovers than what they average. I think that was just over 19 a game."
Weidemann finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals, followed by Malene Pedersen with 11 points and four rebounds. The Cowgirls out-rebounded the Falcons 30-20 and outscored Air Force 32-14 in the paint.
Kamri Heath led Air Force with 15 points and Nikki McDonald added 14, including four 3-pointers. UW held the Falcons to just 21-of-51 (41%) shooting from the field, but Air Force was efficient from deep, finishing 7-of-19 (37%).
"I loved it," Weidemann said about the defensive effort. "When we start playing teams like UNLV and (Colorado State) again who score a lot of points, focusing on our defense is going to be important."
While it wasn't always pretty, Larsen was impressed with his team's ability to bounce back after a slow first quarter to protect its home court.
"What a weird game," Larsen said. "It was a complete rock fight in the first half and then both teams couldn't miss in the third quarter. It was like bizarro world out there."
The Cowgirls will return to the court next week for back-to-back road games against New Mexico and San Diego State. UW will face the Lobos (15-11, 7-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Albuquerque, and the Aztecs (20-7, 10-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in California.
"It's really big now that we won these two," Larsen said about the upcoming road trip. "We continue to kind of control our own destiny a little bit. It's big. ... The higher you can finish in the standings and get a favorable draw come tournament time, that's going to be huge.
"We can't rely on getting help. You just can't. You have to just take care of business."
The Cowgirls beat the Lobos 78-69 and lost to SDSU 73-66 last month in Laramie. Stealing one back from the Aztecs will be the top priority after taking on New Mexico, Wiedemann said.
"These next two are huge," Weidemann said. "From a rankings standpoint, we have to beat New Mexico and San Diego (State) on the road. We lost to San Diego here, so I think that we need to get one back from them and carry that momentum into the rest of the season."
WYOMING 62, AIR FORCE 56
Air Force..... 11 12 18 15 – 56
Wyoming...... 9 16 24 13 – 62
Air Force: Macmillan 2-5 0-0 4, McDonald 5-11 0-0 14, Smith 2-11 2-2 6, Heath 6-9 2-2 15, Huntimer 2-3 0-0 6, Britt 2-7 2-2 6, Pilson 1-2 0-0 2, Shelton 1-3 1-3 3. Totals: 21-51 7-9.
Wyoming: Ellis 2-3 2-2 7, Pedersen 5-6 0-0 11, Weidemann 3-10 6-6 13, Olson 2-5 1-1 6, Fertig 7-7 3-6 17, Mellema 1-7 0-0 2, Barnes 2-2 0-0 6. Totals: 22-40 12-15.
3-pointers: AFA 7-19 (Smith 0-4, Heath 1-1, Macmillan 0-3, McDonald 4-6, Huntimer 2-2, Britt 0-2, Shelton 0-1), UW 6-14 (Ellis 1-2, Pedersen 1-2, Weidemann 1-5, Olson 1-2, Mellema 0-1, Barnes 2-2). Rebounds: UW 30 (Fertig 6), USU 20 (Smith 3, Huntimer 3, Pilson 3); Assists: UW 13 (Pedersen 4), AFA 6 (Pilson 3); Turnovers: UW 16 (Mellema 3, Pedersen 3, Weidemann 3, Olson 3), AFA 9 (Shelton 2, Pilson 2, Macmillan 2); Blocks: UW 4 (Fertig 2), AFA 0; Steals: UW 8 (Weidemann 4), AFA 5 (Macmillan 2). Team fouls: AFA 17, UW 14. Fouled out: Smith (Air Force).
Attendance: 2,790.