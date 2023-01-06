LARAMIE—The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team improved to 2-1 in Mountain West play and 9-5 overall with a 78-69 win over New Mexico on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls stormed out to an early 25-14 lead after the first quarter with the help of a 15-0 run that included five consecutive made field goals. The Lobos outscored UW 18-17 in the second quarter to cut the Cowgirls’ lead to 42-32 going into the halftime break.
UW maintained the pace to start the second half, taking a 65-51 lead into the fourth quarter before closing out the Lobos with a nine-point lead. The Cowgirls nearly watched a 17-point third-quarter lead evaporate with a full-court press from New Mexico midway through the fourth quarter, but Grace Ellis was able to help seal the win with seven points down the stretch.
Ellis and Malene Pedersen led the Cowgirls with 19 points each, followed by 10 from Quinn Weidemann and eight each from Allyson Fertig and Marta Savic. Fertig also led the team in rebounds with 11, including nine on the offensive glass.
Ellis said the Lobos’ full court pressure “flustered” the Cowgirls.
“I don’t think we were necessarily prepared for it when they threw it at us, but once we were able to get settled and we could see what they were doing,” she said. “That’s something we’ve faced a lot and something we’ll probably face in the future.
“... It’s just something we need to keep working on so it won’t be as much of an issue as it was (Thursday).”
The Cowgirls cleaned up the boards against the Lobos, out-rebounding New Mexico 41-21. A big part of UW’s offensive success was 13 second-chance points stemming from 15 offensive rebounds.
“It gave us a lot more possessions and a lot more second-chance opportunities,” Ellis said. “I think a stat the coaches talk about a lot is when you get (offensive) boards and go back up, a lot of the times, you’re going to get fouled. People are out of position and when you get those (offensive) boards. It’s a really big board because when you go back up, you’re probably going to get fouled.
“It puts other teams in trouble when we do that. It’s super important that we get them because it puts us at a really big advantage when we do.”
The Cowgirls shot 32-of-63 (51%) from the field and 7-of-20 (35%) from 3-point range against the Lobos while New Mexico shot a nearly identical 49% from the field and 34% from deep. The big advantage for UW came in the paint, with the Cowgirls outscoring the Lobos 50-34 down low.
Fertig was blocked several times by New Mexico’s Shaiquel McGruder, but many of her nine offensive rebounds came after being blocked. Her ability to maintain her composure to keep position and go up with the ball again showed great composure from the Glendo product, associated head coach Ryan Larsen said.
“There was real growth from Allyson there,” Larsen said. “It wasn’t too long ago where maybe she got her shot blocked and, no offense to (Class) 3A Wyoming basketball, there wasn’t many people blocking her shot a couple years ago. When she came here and someone blocked her shot, she was dumbfounded at what happened. That’s growth by her to continue to stay with it.”
The Cowgirls will start a three-game road trip against Air Force next week. UW will play the Falcons at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colorado Springs.