CHEYENNE — During the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s Feb. 7 news conference, associate head coach Ryan Larsen talked about the Cowgirls needing to play their best basketball down the stretch — something they have been known for in the past.
With the final two games on the doorstep, and conference seeding on the line, the Cowgirls will be looking to use some of the momentum built over the past two weeks to close out the season strong.
“We do take pride in playing our best basketball at the end of the year,” Larsen said earlier this month. “We have to worry about ourselves first and take care of our own business. We could have a really nice finish to the year or have a really tough tournament.”
Over its past five games, UW has played exceptionally well. The Cowgirls routed Utah State at home to kick off the stretch Feb. 9, winning 70-48. On its next game out, UW held off a scrappy Air Force team to pick up 62-56 win.
The lone stumble came at one of the toughest places to play in the Mountain West. The Cowgirls opened their final road trip of the season at The Pit in New Mexico, and after a back-and-forth first three quarters, the Cowgirls let the game slip away in the fourth to fall 71-62.
However, its most impressive win during this stretch came two days later against San Diego State. The Cowgirls fell behind by 15 one minute into the third quarter and looked dead in the water. However, the team rallied, outscoring the Aztecs 50-23 over the final 19 minutes of the contest to pick up a crucial road win. The Cowgirls also shot close to 80% from the field during the second half.
“What we were able to do in that second half, and especially at the end of the third quarter going into the fourth quarter, is just something that is special,” first-year coach Heather Ezell said. “It shows how much growth this team continues to make. Even at the end of the year, we are still making those strides of making adjustments when the time is right.”
The Cowgirls will need every bit of momentum built up over the last two weeks in their final two-game set of the season. They have another edition of the Border War with Colorado State on Saturday, which could likely determine the No. 2 seed for the Mountain West Tournament in two weeks.
But before the Cowgirls contend with their bitter rival, one other challenge stands in their way. Tonight, they will face off against Nevada.
At first glance, the matchup seems to be one that the Cowgirls should easily win. The Wolf Pack come into tonight’s contest as one of the bottom teams in the MW, sitting with a 6-9 conference record (9-17 overall). They also rank in the bottom half of the MW in terms of points per game (65.2) and points allowed per game (67.6).
But when the teams met in Reno earlier in the season, the game was anything but easy for the Cowgirls. After jumping out to a 16-point lead late in the third quarter, the Cowgirls failed to maintain their lead. Over the course of the next 11 minutes, they saw that lead evaporate, and narrowly escaped with a 57-53 win.
Making sure the team doesn’t take its foot off the gas down the stretch during this game is of utmost importance, Ezell said.
“We can’t relax,” Ezell said. “We know they are going to continue to play. That is something that no matter (if we are) up 20 or down 20, we have to be ready to finish games and compete.
“That is going to be a big focus for us is being able to handle the pressure (when they go all out).”
Fortunately, the Cowgirls will have a major boost heading into the game. At UW’s weekly news conference Tuesday, Ezell announced to the media she would be back on the bench for tonight’s game against Nevada. While Larsen will maintain a lot of control during the game, UW having its head coach’s voice back on the bench will be a big lift.
“I told the staff that nothing changes for them,” Ezell said. “I want them to continue to do what they have been doing. It is just nice for some of our kids, and even our staff, to have another voice there.”
