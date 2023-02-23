wte-20230211-spts-MalenePedersen

University of Wyoming freshman guard Malene Pedersen drives to the basket during the Cowgirls’ 62-56 win over Air Force on Feb. 11 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

CHEYENNE — During the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s Feb. 7 news conference, associate head coach Ryan Larsen talked about the Cowgirls needing to play their best basketball down the stretch — something they have been known for in the past.

With the final two games on the doorstep, and conference seeding on the line, the Cowgirls will be looking to use some of the momentum built over the past two weeks to close out the season strong.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports.

