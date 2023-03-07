LAS VEGAS — UNLV's women's basketball team hasn't lost to a Mountain West opponent in 371 days.

The Rebels (30-2 overall) went a perfect 18-0 in conference play this season to claim the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament this week in Las Vegas. The University of Wyoming, the tournament's No. 2 seed, will look to score an upset in the MW title game Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Arena.


