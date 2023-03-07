LAS VEGAS — UNLV's women's basketball team hasn't lost to a Mountain West opponent in 371 days.
The Rebels (30-2 overall) went a perfect 18-0 in conference play this season to claim the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament this week in Las Vegas. The University of Wyoming, the tournament's No. 2 seed, will look to score an upset in the MW title game Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Arena.
The Cowgirls (22-9) took down No. 10 seed San Jose State and No. 3 seed Colorado State to clinch a spot in the championship game. The Rebels' path included wins over No. 8 seed Nevada and No. 5 seed San Diego State to set up an enticing matchup with UW on Wednesday.
"I think all the pressure's on them," junior Grace Ellis said. "They have an undefeated season and they've come this far and they're the No. 1 seed. They're walking into it as the top of the pack, and they have everything to lose. We're just coming out the best we can."
The Rebels beat the Cowgirls 71-57 in Laramie and 73-67 in Las Vegas during the regular season. UNLV's last loss to a MW opponent was a loss to Nevada on March 2 last season.
"Quote"
The Rebels had three players named to the All-MW team this season, including guard Essence Booker, guard Justice Ethridge and center Desi-Rae Young. UNLV is led by head coach Lindy La Rocque, who was named the coach of the year in the conference after the conclusion of the regular season.
UW had plenty of representation of its own on in the annual conference awards, with guard Quinn Weidemann and center Allyson Fertig both earning all-conference nods. Redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen was also named the freshman of the year in her first season in a Cowgirls uniform.
"Quote"
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.