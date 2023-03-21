LARAMIE — Heather Ezell knows the perfect time for a team to peak is at the end of March.
Ezell, who’s in her first season as head coach for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team, has seen her team blossom over the past month. The Cowgirls (23-10 overall) have won six of their past seven games, the latest being a 75-41 beatdown over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Friday.
The win over the Islanders advanced UW to a second-round matchup with Kansas State. The Wildcats will host the Cowgirls at 5 p.m. (Mountain Time) today, despite UW drawing a bigger crowd in the two teams’ respective games in the first round.
“It was an awesome crowd,” Ezell said after Friday’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. “I’m sad for this crowd that we’re not back here on Tuesday, and that we’re going to go on the road. Hopefully we can pick up one and be back here the following week. It was awesome to see. I know when I was walking down the tunnel, I was going, ‘Yeah, this is fun.’ They had the AA definitely rocking.”
Ezell expects a big crowd to be waiting for the Cowgirls in Manhattan. Kansas State’s announced attendance was 1,977 for the team’s 90-56 win over Wichita State last week.
While neither school announced the specifics behind Kansas State earning the home game, it is likely the Wildcats out-bid UW for the rights to host the game. Kansas State was 0-9 on the road during the regular season, giving the team extra motivation to play on its home floor.
“It’s going to be like a road game we would get going to New Mexico,” Ezell said. “They’re going to have some fans there. It’s going to be one of those where we’ll have to bring our toughness, but like I’ve been saying, we’ve been road warriors.
“Even when I was gone and we were going on the road, we were winning a lot of games. I have no doubt that our kids will travel with that toughness with them to Manhattan.”
The Wildcats (18-16) finished ninth out of 10 teams in the Big 12 this season. Kansas State won its first-round game over Texas Tech in the first round of the conference tournament before losing 60-42 to Texas in the quarterfinals earlier this month.
What sticks out the most to Ezell about Kansas State is the Wildcats’ size and athleticism. Despite their struggles during the regular season, the Wildcats are No. 65 in the NCAA NET rankings, while the Cowgirls are No. 96.
“They’re big at all five positions,” Ezell said. “They have a point guard who’s 6-foot-1, so we’re going to have to prepare for their size. They can score in multiple different ways.
“We’re going to have to look at it more, but the way our defense plays, I’m sure we can come up with a scout that can hopefully limit some of their easy baskets. For us, it’s going to be if we can score on the offensive end.”
Kansas State is led by senior guard Gabby Gregory, who averages 18.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have three players averaging double-digits scoring, including Gregory, sophomore guard Serena Sundell (13.9 points) and sophomore guard Jaelyn Glenn (11.7).
The Cowgirls will continue to lean on sophomore Allyson Fertig in the paint. The All-Mountain West center is averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game and has scored in double figures in 14 of her past 15 games.
Along with Fertig, underclassmen Malene Pedersen, Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes also have stepped into complimentary roles to accompany super-seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann.
“It’s amazing just to see what each individual can do,” Fertig said after Friday’s win. “Tommi and Quinn, like coach says, they’re the definition of Cowgirl tough. To have that leadership, and to still have that through these WNIT games, that is going to be really important.
“It’s definitely big for Tess and Emily, too. They’re starting to play a lot more and step up and make those shots and just be scoring threats, as well. It’s really fun to watch them grow.”
Pedersen may have played a role in this week’s scouting report of Kansas State. The redshirt freshman, who was named the MW freshman of the year at the conclusion of the regular season, transferred to UW from Kansas State last summer.
“Maybe they’ll ask me a couple questions, I don’t know,” Pedersen joked after Friday’s win. “I’m excited. It’s going to be fun, just to see them again. But at the same time, we’re facing them, so, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”
The key for the Cowgirls will be limiting the damage on the defensive end of the court. Kansas State averages 70.2 points per game offensively and is 14-4 playing in front of its home crowd.
While holding the Wildcats to 41 points like UW did against the Islanders on Friday may not be realistic, Ezell wants to see the same kind of defensive intensity the Cowgirls have played with over the past two months of the season.
“Hey, we can try,” Ezell said about holding Kansas State to 41 points. “I think the big thing is, we just have to continue to limit what they want to do and make it tough for them on that end.”
The winner will move on to face Washington in the Sweet 16 later this week.
“It’s the best time of the year to play, and these are the most exciting games to play in,” Pedersen said. “I’m very excited.”