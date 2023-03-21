LARAMIE — Heather Ezell knows the perfect time for a team to peak is at the end of March.

Ezell, who’s in her first season as head coach for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team, has seen her team blossom over the past month. The Cowgirls (23-10 overall) have won six of their past seven games, the latest being a 75-41 beatdown over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Friday.


