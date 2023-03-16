The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team was two points away from playing in the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament last year.

Heather Ezell, who was an assistant coach on last year’s team and is now in her first season as head coach, remembers the feeling of losing 82-81 to UCLA in triple overtime last March. All three games the Cowgirls played during last year’s WNIT went to overtime, including wins over Idaho State and Tulsa, the latter also going to triple overtime.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus