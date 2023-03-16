LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team was two points away from playing in the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament last year.
Heather Ezell, who was an assistant coach on last year’s team and is now in her first season as head coach, remembers the feeling of losing 82-81 to UCLA in triple overtime last March. All three games the Cowgirls played during last year’s WNIT went to overtime, including wins over Idaho State and Tulsa, the latter also going to triple overtime.
This year’s Cowgirls will have their shot at redemption after clinching the Mountain West’s automatic bid in the WNIT. UW qualified after making it to the MW championship game and finishing as the runner-up with a 71-60 loss to No. 21-ranked UNLV last week in Las Vegas.
UW (22-10 overall) will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-11) on Friday in the first round of this year’s tournament at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls’ strong attendance numbers allowed UW to play at home during the first round of the WNIT.
“We’re super lucky to have the fan support that we do and the administration support that we do to get home games during the WNIT,” Ezell said. “I know our fans come out, and they love to cheer on the Cowgirls. Just being able to have that and to continue to play in front of fans is unique.
“I think that’s what keeps our kids so motivated to continue to play. Hopefully, we don’t have three overtime games this year, but we can continue to represent the university and play in front of our fans. That’s always exciting.”
The Islanders were the regular-season co-champions in the Southland Conference. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 65-53 in the semifinals of the Southland tournament last week.
“The WNIT is so much fun, because you always play somebody totally different,” Ezell said. “For us, that’s always a bonus of somebody not in the league that doesn’t know us and how we play our motion and how we want to score. Now, some of the stuff that hasn’t been working against our conference opponents, you’re going to be able to use it again.
“We’re going to be able to get back to some motion basics that we’ve always been successful at, and make that team work on the defensive end and see where we’ll be able to score at.”
The Islanders were No. 1 in the Southland Conference contesting shots, holding opponents to a 36.8% clip from the field. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was No. 2 in its conference overall defensively, allowing an average of 55.8 points per game.
“They’re going to come in, and they’re going to play hard,” Ezell said. “They have some athletic kids, and they have the size. They’ve got an international roster, a lot like ours. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of conversations before the game in other languages.
“They’re going to come in and, no doubt, looking at the way they’ve been playing, they’re going to come in ready to go, and try and pull off an upset here at our place.”
The Islanders had the second-highest rebounding margin in their conference and averaged 37.2 rebounds per game while allowing 32.9 per game. Offensively, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi averages 16.3 turnovers per game, something Ezell said could be a factor in Friday’s matchup.
“More than anything, what we’ll do is making them work for every possession they have on the offensive end,” Ezell said. “Our defense, which is what we hang our hat on, is going to continue to make them work for that full shot clock.
“Maybe something they’re not used to is that, ‘Hey, you’re going to have to work late into that shot clock to get a really good shot.’ That’s something that we’ll make sure that we’re focused on.”
Both the Cowgirls and the Islanders are coming off disappointing losses in their respective conference tournaments. Ezell expects both teams to come out with plenty of energy to keep the season alive for at least one more game.
“I’m sure they’re going to be in the same boat as us going, ‘Hey, we just finished our conference tournament on not a game that we want to remember,’” Ezell said. “They’re ready to put something else in their memory bank. For them, coming to Laramie and knocking us off at home, that’s something they would probably love to do. I know they’ll be focused, and hopefully we’ll be just as focused.”
Underclassmen Allyson Fertig, Malene Pedersen and Emily Mellema all had strong showings in the MW tournament last week. Mellema and Fertig both played for the Cowgirls last year during the team’s three games in the WNIT.
“For the returners, they got a taste of it last year,” Ezell said. “Now, they’re going to have to go compete and do it again. I think they’re excited about that. Emily and Tess (Barnes), having the run we had last year, they’re ready to improve on that and have a bigger role in that.
“Somebody like Malene, she’s just somebody who loves playing, and wants to come out every day and just continue to play basketball and, during her freshman year, continue to finish on a high note.”
Super-seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann will both be making the most of this year’s postseason opportunity. The pair will be be playing in their final game at the Arena-Auditorium, but whether that is against the Islanders or later on down the road is still to be determined.
“Not everybody gets this opportunity to continue to play at home in front of your fans,” Ezell said. “With the way our fans come out and support, I know Tommi and Quinn will love to be able to put on that jersey one more time and run down that tunnel in front of these home fans and compete one more time.”
Fertig had a tough outing against the Rebels in the MW championship game after getting in early foul trouble. She finished with just seven points, two rebounds and two assists in just over 22 minutes against UNLV.
But the sophomore All-MW center and former MW freshman of the year’s season isn’t over yet.
“The sky is the limit for that kid,” Ezell said. “She can continue to grow. The big piece right now is going, ‘OK, I didn’t finish the MW tournament on maybe my best game.’ How can she respond to that and be able to finish this season on a high note?
“There’s no doubt to me that she’s kind of got that chip on her shoulder, and she’s saying, ‘I don’t want this season to end the way my last game did.’”
The Islanders are led by seniors Alecia Westbrook and Makenna Serrata. Both players are averaging 12.6 points, and Westbrook leads the team with 10.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
“We had a couple really good days of practice, and I feel like they’re ready to play and continue the season,” Ezell said. “Hopefully, we have that same motivation Friday night, and we’re able to continue playing after that.”
The Cowgirls and Islanders will tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Arena-Auditorium. The winner will move on to play the winner between Kansas State and Wichita State this weekend.