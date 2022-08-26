LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team opens the season today and Saturday by hosting the first of its two nonconference tournaments.
The Rumble in the Rockies in the UniWyo Sports Complex will feature a loaded field of teams to test the Cowgirls when No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State and Wichita State visit Laramie.
The Cowgirls are entering their 10th season with coach Chad Callihan at the helm, and begin at noon today against Wichita State. UW finishes the first day with a 7 p.m. match against Iowa State. Saturday’s match will be at 6 p.m. against Creighton. The trio of Cowgirls’ opponents went a combined 66-26 last season.
Wyoming was 16-14 overall and 8-10 in Mountain West action last season. The Cowgirls enter this season picked seventh in the Mountain West preseason poll. UW played a pair of preseason tune-ups last weekend. The annual Brown and Gold scrimmage was split two sets each, and UW won a four-set exhibition match against CSU Pueblo.
Naya Shimé led the Cowgirls against the ThunderWolves with 17 kills. Corin Carruth and Tierney Barlow added eight and seven kills, respectively. Shimé also had four blocks to lead the team. In the back row, Hailey Zuroske led with 17 digs. Setter Kasia Partyka tallied a match-high 38 assists.
UW returns eight student-athletes from last season’s squad, including 2019 All-Mountain West honoree KC McMahon, who was 10th in MW play last season in kills (3.01 per set) and points (3.45). She enters her final campaign with the Cowgirls with 901 career kills, 99 shy of becoming the 13th member of the 1,000-kill club in program history.
Shimé led the team last season with 2.99 kills and was fourth in the conference in league-play at 3.55. Zuroske, who will likely transition to the libero spot this season, was one of four players to have action in at least 100 sets and has appeared in 74 matches during her UW career. She was fourth on the team with 158 kills and was second with 223 digs (2.17) and had 30 service aces.
Corin Carruth, Teresa Garza, Lydeke King, Kayla Mazzocca and Zoee Smith also return this season after seeing playing time in 2021.
The opponents
Creighton, which begins the season in the Preseason AVCA Top-25 Poll, were 31-4 last season, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays were picked to win the Big East for a ninth consecutive season in the league’s preseason poll and are led by preseason Big East player of the year, Norah Sis.
Sis, who was also Big East freshman of the year last season, was second in the league in kills (3.75) and points (4.34). She also was named an AVCA third team All-American last season.
Joining Sis on the preseason All-Big East squad is Kendra Wait and Jaela Zimmerman. Zimmerman was the only player in the Big East to average at least three kills and three digs per set on her way to honorable mention All-America honors. Wait led the Big East in assists and was also an honorable mention All-American.
Iowa State returns five starters, including unanimous All-Big 12 preseason selection Eleanor Holthaus, who was 10th in the league last season in kills (3.23) and ninth in points (3.75).
Jaden Newsome returns after finishing fourth in the Big 12 in assists (9.80). The Cyclones are led by longtime coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, who enters her 18th season leading ISU. The Cyclones were 16-12 overall and 8-8 in the conference.
Wichita State returns a trio of All-AAC selections with Brylee Kelly (first team), Natalie Foster (second team) and Kayce Litzau (second team). The Shockers were 19-10 last season and finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference with a 13-7 mark in league play.
Kelly finished fourth in the league in both kills (3.54) and points (4.16). Litzau led the conference in assists (10.18) and Foster hit .334 on the season, ranking fifth. The Shockers are coached by Chris Lamb, who is entering his 23rd season with the program.