The University of Wyoming volleyball team opens the season by hosting Rumble in the Rockies today and Saturday in the UniWyo Sports Complex. The home nonconference tournament also will feature No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State and Wichita State.

 Cobe Wastler/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team opens the season today and Saturday by hosting the first of its two nonconference tournaments.

The Rumble in the Rockies in the UniWyo Sports Complex will feature a loaded field of teams to test the Cowgirls when No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State and Wichita State visit Laramie.

