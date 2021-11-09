Heading into the 2021-22 campaign, there’s a question that stands out more than others for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team: who will fill the position at the center position?
Graduate transfer Dagny Davidsottir was the primary figure in that role during her lone season with the Cowgirls. Davidsdottir started in all 24 games last season while averaging 9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
This year, there are underclassmen looking to replace that production.
“We’re going to have some growing pains from all of our freshmen and even some of our returners,” third-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We're talking about a five spot that was filled last year by a senior. We’re going to have young people trying to figure that one out.”
Among those battling for that playing time is Douglas, Wyo., product Allyson Fertig. The two-time Wyoming Gatorade player of the year winner is embracing the competition among the other forwards that are vying for playing time in sophomores Paula Salazar and Marta Savic.
“It’s fun competing with those other bigs because I didn’t get that in high school,” said Fertig, who is 6-foot-4. “I didn’t have a competition for my spot, so it’s fun taking their skills and putting it to my game and seeing what I can improve on.”
But the competition has also allowed Fertig to adjust to what she’s going to be playing against in her college career. It’s provided challenges she hasn’t experienced yet and a motion offense she isn’t familiar with.
“It’s great help,” Fertig said. “Paula and Marta have been giving little tips on how to make it easier on myself and focusing on myself. The style of play I’ve had to get used to was challenging to learn because I wasn’t used to it in high school.”
Unlike the fresh presence that filled last year’s roster, the Cowgirls are only bringing in three new faces this year – all freshmen. It provides a blend of underclassmen and experienced players. Seniors Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann are all returners that have been key contributors since their sophomore seasons. Junior McKinley Bradshaw is also a returner that has gained a ton of experience since her freshman season and led the Cowgirls in scoring last season with 11.7 points per game.
UW lost five players from last year’s roster, but only two were able to see playing time due to injuries and academic situations. Those two that saw the court were Davidsdottir and then-senior Jaye Johnson. The amount of returning contributors has made for an easier transition and has allowed for a bigger platform to build on from last year’s MW tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance.
“I think all three of (our freshman) have a chance to contribute right away and I think there is a really nice blend of a lot of returners," Mattinson said. "Now we have some young kids and our freshmen turned to sophomores over the year, so it's a nice blend and a lot of excitement going with these players.”
With its first conference title under its belt following last season, UW is coming off a 14-10 season (8-8 in conference play) and is entering the season with a target on its back. The Cowgirls finished last season as the top-ranked defensive team in the conference allowing only 58.3 points per game. They’re hoping to take another leap while building off the success of last season.
UW has a chance to do just that with this year’s team.
“I like our roster, like I’ve said before, I really like our team in general,” Mattinson said. “They play really, really hard and really get after it."