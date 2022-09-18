LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming soccer team switched up its formation and rolled out a sixth different starting lineup of the season before Saturday’s match against St. Thomas.
The outcome was a 1-1 tie at the Madrid Sports Complex to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule. Even though it wasn’t the win UW coach Colleen Corbin wanted for her team, she was happy with how the alterations played out on the field.
“We had a competitive couple weeks of training and felt like some players had stepped up in a big way, and honestly I thought they did well,” Corbin says in a news release. “We had a lot of the ball in the first half but felt we needed a little more firepower going forward, so we switched it up again at halftime and felt like we created a lot of chances and caused a lot of problems.”
Cowgirl senior Jamie Tatum cashed in on one of those chances. She netted UW’s lone goal early in the second half, taking advantage of a penalty kick — caused by a foul on sophomore Liv Stutzman — in the 47th minute for the equalizer. UW controlled the ball in their offensive half for a majority of the second half.
“My heart hurts a little bit for the team,” Corbin says. “We didn’t walk away with a win today and I felt as though we did enough, caused enough chances, to come away with a result. Again, we got really unlucky. I’m a big believer that you generate your own luck, so all those missed chances and all those missed opportunities will pay off as long as we keep our nose down and keep grinding.”
Wyoming outshot St. Thomas 17-6 overall, and 7-1 with shots on goal. Freshman Alyssa Glover and junior Alyssa Bedard paced the Cowgirls with four shots each, and Tatum added three of her own.
Tommies’ goalkeeper Annie Bantner logged six saves. UW freshman goalie Allyson Fischer did not record a save in her third consecutive start.
St. Thomas opened the scoring during the 17th minute when Ellie Tempero found the back of the net after a feed from Abby Brantner.
The Cowgirls open Mountain West play at 4 p.m. Thursday by hosting New Mexico, the defending conference regular season and tournament champion.
“Credit to St. Thomas today for making our lives hard,” Corbin says. “It’s fun to see the progress they’ve made in the last year, but more fun, for us, to see the progress we’ve made. We have plenty to still build on, but I’m happy to leave nonconference feeling like we came out, competed and put our best foot forward.”