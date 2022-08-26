LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team and Montana have made a habit of tying in recent memory. That didn’t change Thursday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula, Montana.
UW tied Montana 2-2, marking the fifth straight draw in matches between the two squads.
The teams had to wait out a 1½-hour lighting delay, but it didn’t affect the Cowgirls’ aggressiveness. UW (0-2-1) fired seven shots in the first 45 minutes, and senior Faith Joiner made one of those pay off.
Joiner came off the bench and immediately made an impact. She got on the end of freshmen Alyssa Glover’s crossing pass for a score in the 45th minute.
It marked the fourth-career goal for Joiner and the first career assist for Glover. It took less than 10 minutes into the second half for Joiner to log her fifth-career score. She found the back of the net in the 55th from a flip throw-in from junior Alyssa Bedard.
Montana cut its deficit in half in the 67th when Molly Massman scored after an assist from Maysa Walters to make it 2-1.
Montana (0-1-2) earned the equalizer with less than 10 minutes to play in the game. Skyleigh Thompson bodied in a ball from Delaney Lou Schorr that gave the contest its final tally.
UW finished with 12 shots, nine on target. Montana had 18 shots, six of which were on frame. Bedard led the Cowgirls with three shots.
Cowgirls’ senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen made four saves. Camellia Xu turned away seven shots for the Lady Griz.
Wyoming will next host North Dakota at 1 p.m. in the Madrid Sports Complex for its season home opener.