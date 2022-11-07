20220318-spts-Mellema

University of Wyoming freshman Emily Mellema looks for an open shot during the Cowgirls' 76-73 overtime victory over Idaho State in the first round of the WNIT tournament Thursday in Laramie. Kyle Spradley/UW athletics

 Kyle Spradley

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women are shaping up to be one of the top teams in the Mountain West this season.

With preseason polls putting them at the No. 4 spot, the Cowgirls will be eager to prove they belong among the top teams in the conference.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus