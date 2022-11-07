LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women are shaping up to be one of the top teams in the Mountain West this season.
With preseason polls putting them at the No. 4 spot, the Cowgirls will be eager to prove they belong among the top teams in the conference.
“I’m pretty confident in where we are right now,” fifth-year senior Quinn Weidemann said. “One of the things we talked about was taking the momentum that we had from the end of the year (last year) and bringing it into the beginning of the year.”
The Cowgirls finished last season with a 17-13 record (11-6 Mountain West). They entered the Mountain West tournament as the No. 3 overall seed, but bowed out in the quarterfinal to a Cinderella Colorado State team.
UW went on to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, where it won its first two games before losing to UCLA in the third round.
“It has kind of put a chip on our kids’ shoulders,” first-year head coach Heather Ezell said. “It has lit that fire under them knowing that ‘Hey, we want more.’ There is a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth from a three-overtime loss where we had multiple chances to win.”
Despite having a new coach at the helm for the upcoming season, not much is going to change for the Cowgirls. In 2022, they led the MW in rebounding with 40.73 rebounds per game and a rebounding margin of plus-7.4. The Cowgirls also finished second in scoring defense last season, allowing opponents just 60.9 points per game.
“You are probably going to see 80-90% of stuff the same,” Ezell said. “We are still going to hang our hat on the defensive end, we are still going to run motion. But there are going to be those few little tweaks that fans will say, ‘Ahh, that is something new.’”
Ten players make their return to the Cowgirls lineup this season, helmed by fifth-year seniors Wiedemann and Tommi Olsen.
Allyson Fertig, the reigning MW freshman of the year, makes her triumphant return to the lineup. Fertig finished third on the team in points per game (10.5), and also led the team in rebounding (8.7). Her 4.1 offensive rebounds per game were good for second overall in the MW, and 11th overall in the NCAA.
“Obviously, returning someone like that is huge,” Ezell said. “When you have the returning freshman player of the year, that just makes your team better for the future – not just for one more year, but three more years.”
The Cowgirls introduce three new players into their roster, as well. Bailey Wilborn and Malene Pedersen joined the Cowgirls in the off-season as transfers from the University of Maine and Kansas State, respectively.
They also added true freshman Grace Moyers to the roster, who enrolled early at UW in the spring semester of 2022. She is also coming off winning the Northern Athletic Conference’s player of the year award at Erie (Colorado) High in 2021.
One player that will not be making their return to the lineup is McKinley Bradshaw. Bradshaw led the team in scoring last season (14.9) and served the team’s premier scorer.
While the loss hurts the Cowgirls, Ezell is confident they will be able to fill her role. Pedersen has slotted into Bradshaw’s position in the starting lineup to help eat some of those minutes. Ezell said she is also looking at junior guard Ola Ustowska to help make up for the points-per-game total once she is back from her knee injury.
Despite the less-than-ideal end to the 2022 season, the Cowgirls feel like they are back and stronger than ever. Weidemann said she is very confident with where the team is at right now, based on how their off-season practice and Australia trip went.
“I think (how hard we worked in the off-season) has really shown right now through how we are practicing,” Weidemann said. “I am excited to see, when the first game does come around, how we have grown from last year.”