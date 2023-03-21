LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team's season came to an end with a xx-xx loss to Kansas State in the second round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Cowboys burst out to an early 5-0 lead but Kansas State answered with a dominating 13-0 run midway through the first quarter. The Wildcats went cold shortly after, going without a field goal for over four minutes to allow UW to inch back within three points.
Kansas State put together another 7-0 run at the end of the first quarter to build a 10-point lead after the first 10 minutes of play. The Wildcats shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the first quarter while the Cowgirls went just 2-of-4 from the line.
Kansas State's 7-0 run to end the first quarter carried into the start of the second, with the Wildcats extended the run to 16-0 to take a commanding 19-point lead. The Cowgirls answered with a 6-0 run of their own, but Kansas State answered again with a 5-0 run to take a 16-point lead going into the halftime break.
The Cowgirls shot just 7-of-26 (27%) from the field in the first half, including a 4-of-14 (29%) mark from 3-point range. The Wildcats shot 12-of-31 (39%) and 4-of-10 (40%) while outscoring UW 16-4 in the paint.
UW's offense awoke in the third quarter with the Cowgirls outscoring the Wildcats 17-15 to start the second half. Despite the strong offensive quarter, the Cowgirls still trailed by 14 points going into the final 10 minutes of the game.