LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team split a pair of matches to open the Winthrop Tournament on Friday.
The Cowgirls were swept in the opener by Delaware, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14, but they rallied in their second match to take down Davidson in four sets, 27-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-14.
Wyoming (2-6) won an extended first set against Davidson, scoring the final two points to take an early lead. After leading for the majority of the opening set, Davidson controlled the second set to even the score at 1-1.
The Cowgirls found their rhythm in the third set, rattling off a 11-0 run after trailing 15-14. Five attack errors from the Wildcats helped out UW, with Kayla Mazzocca delivering a pair of service aces. The Cowgirls recorded nine aces in the match, while Davidson had just three. Mazzocca finished with a career-high five aces.
Wyoming closed out the win with a dominant fourth set. After falling behind 1-0, the Cowgirls built a pair of 11-point leads.
UW hit .235, while the Wildcats hit just .135. The Cowgirls also had an 11-7 edge in team blocks. KC McMahon and Corin Carruth led the way with 12 kills each, with McMahon hitting .393 and Carruth tying for the team lead with 13 digs. This was the second double-double of the season for Carruth.
Tierney Barlow and Kasia Partyka both recorded a season-best six blocks, while Mazzocca and McMahon added four and three, respectively. Hailey Zuroske had 13 digs and two assists, with Partyka posting 34 assists.
McMahon led Wyoming in the loss against Delaware with six kills. She also tied with Mazzocca with a team-high three blocks. Carruth and Naya Shimé added five kills each. Partyka led the way with 15 assists, while Zuroske had a team-best 11 digs.
Delaware hit .383 for the match, while UW was held to a season-low .085 mark. The Blue Hens also had 11 service aces, while Skylar Erickson had the Cowgirls’ lone ace in the contest. Delaware also out-blocked the Cowgirls 8-5.
Wyoming will close out the tournament today against host Winthrop at 9 a.m.