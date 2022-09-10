Kayla Mazzocca mug 2022

Kayla Mazzocca

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team split a pair of matches to open the Winthrop Tournament on Friday.

The Cowgirls were swept in the opener by Delaware, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14, but they rallied in their second match to take down Davidson in four sets, 27-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-14.

