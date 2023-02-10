LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team dominated Utah State from start to finish Thursday night, beating the Aggies 70-48 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls led for all but eight seconds against Utah State and didn’t allow a field goal from the Aggies until 30 seconds into the second quarter. The Aggies shot 0-of-13 from the field in the first quarter while UW ran out to an early 18-2 lead, thanks in part to two different 8-0 runs.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus