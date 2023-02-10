LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team dominated Utah State from start to finish Thursday night, beating the Aggies 70-48 at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls led for all but eight seconds against Utah State and didn’t allow a field goal from the Aggies until 30 seconds into the second quarter. The Aggies shot 0-of-13 from the field in the first quarter while UW ran out to an early 18-2 lead, thanks in part to two different 8-0 runs.
UW kept its foot on the pedal in the second quarter, outscoring the Aggies 23-16 and forcing five turnovers which led to nine points. The Cowgirls had 16 points in the paint in the first half to go along with 12 second-chance points off of nine offensive rebounds.
Much of the second half was UW killing clock, with Utah State outscoring the Cowgirls 30-29 in the final 20 minutes to give UW the 22-point win.
Allyson Fertig had a big night for the Cowgirls, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and a steal in just 19 minutes. The sophomore was 8-of-8 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
“We threw some real (hard) passes to her where she could just pick that hand up, catch, turn and lay it in,” Larsen said. “That’s something we’ve been working on and something I’ve been talking about a lot.”
Fertig has taken a big step up in the second half of her sophomore season, Larsen said. Part of the jump in her play has been her challenging herself and her coaches to push her harder every day in practice.
“The kid really wants to be good,” Larsen said. “She takes it to heart. Sometimes too much. She’s really hard on herself. She wasn’t playing well a while ago. She came in, she told us as a coaching staff, ‘I know I’m not playing well.’ She took the blame. She told us she needed us to coach her harder. ... That’s very impressive for a young player. Very impressive.
“If everyone wanted to be as good as Allyson Fertig, this would be an easy job, but it’s not. That’s what makes this job really fun, when you get to coach kids like that who are accepting and want to be coached and don’t want her coaches to let anything slide. That’s the best thing I could say about Allyson Fertig. She wants to be really good and she knows what it takes to be good. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Malene Pedersen added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists and Tommi Olson finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Tess Barnes had a good night in the trenches, leading the team with eight rebounds and tying Fertig with four blocks.
The Cowgirls outrebounded the Aggies 51-29 and outscored Utah State 32-16 in the paint. The dominance down low also led to UW finishing with 10 blocks compared to the Aggies’ one.
“The 51 rebounds stems from, what I’d like to think, was pretty darn good defense,” Larsen said. “I’m not a big blocked shot stat guy, but we did it without following, and that’s a good thing.”
It was refreshing for UW to jump out to an early 18-2 lead in the first quarter after falling behind 18 points to Utah State last month in Logan, Fertig said. The Cowgirls eventually clawed back and won by 12 in that matchup, but the ride was a little more comfortable this time around.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster for everyone on the team knowing we can compete,” Fertig said. “We’ve just got to compete our whole 40 minutes, not just 20 minutes and 10 minutes off. We did a pretty good job of playing almost 40 minutes.”
The Cowgirls have a tough matchup awaiting them at home this weekend. UW will host Air Force (12-12, 7-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls narrowly escaped with a 61-60 win over the Falcons in the first matchup last month in Colorado Springs.
“We’re both very defensive based, physical teams,” Fertig said. “So, when we’re both good at defense, offense comes a little harder. It’s closer games because we’re not scoring a bunch. I think this year we’re trying to work on scoring more and I think we’ve done a better job scoring.
I think it’s going to be a really good game, but I think we’ve got it.”
WYOMING 64, UTAH STATE 52
Utah State: Robinson 2-14 0-0 5, Carvalho 4-15 0-0 9, Wikstrom 1-6 6-7 8, Tanedo 1-2 2-2 4, Oliva 0-1 2-2 2, Fraley 3-6 0-0 8,Kimball 4-10 2-2 12, Harris 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 15-58 12-13.
Wyoming: Ellis 2-3 1-2 6, Pedersen 3-10 4-4 12, Weidemann 3-12 1-1 8, Olson 3-3 2-2 9, Fertig 8-8 6-7 22, Mellema 0-8 0-0 0, Moyers 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-4 0-0 0, Savic 1-3 3-4 5, Wilborn 1-3 1-2 4, Salazar 1-1 0-0 2, Bull 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 23-58 18-22.
Halftime: Wyoming 41-18. 3-pointers: USU 6-22 (Robinson 1-3, Carvalho 1-2, Wikstrom 0-2, Tanedo 0-1, Fraley 2-5,Harris 0-3, Kimball 2-6), UW 6-24 (Ellis 1-2, Pedersen 2-5, Weidemann 1-5, Olson 1-1, Mellema 0-3, Moyers 0-1, Barnes 0-4, Wilborn 1-3). Rebounds: UW 51 (Mellema 8), USU 29 (Carvalho 8); Assists: UW 16 (Mellema 4), USU 5 (Tanedo 2); Turnovers: UW 16 (Pedersen 3), USU 14 (Kimball 3, Robinson 3); Blocks: UW 10 (Fertig 4, Barnes 4), USU 1 (Fraley 1); Steals: UW 6, USU 2. Team fouls: UW 17, USU 12. Fouled out: None.
Attendance: 2,227.