LARAMIE — North Dakota closed the final 5 minutes, 7 seconds of the game on a 15-2 run and the University of Wyoming women's basketball team opened the season with a 67-55 loss Friday afternoon on the road in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“You have to give credit to North Dakota, they played a heck of a game (Friday),” said UW coach Heather Ezell in a news release. “They made some plays there at the end when they needed to after we took the lead and they buckled down and ratcheted things up, and we didn’t in the end.
"Turnovers, missed shots and missed free throws really cost us down the stretch. You want to get to the free-throw line more than your opponent does and we did that today, but they still ended up plus-three in that category. It was just a lack of focus on our end at the free-throw line. We’ve got to step up in those pressure moments and knock those down. It’s something we can work on and get fixed, among other things.”
UW took its first lead of the game at 53-52 at the 5:07 mark on a Grace Ellis layup, but only got a pair of free throws the rest of the way as the Cowgirls couldn't overcome a slow offensive start.
Wyoming (0-1) shot just under 34% and went 5 of 21 from 3-point range. The Fighting Hawks (2-0) shot 36.4% from the field and went 4 for 19 from beyond the arc. UND, however, went 15 of 17 at the free-throw line while the Cowgirls were just 12 of 22.
UND jumped out to an early 7-2 lead to begin the game and led by as many as seven at 13-6 with 3:21 to go in the first quarter. After the Cowgirls clawed their way back to make it 13-10, a putback by the Fighting Hawks with 1:01 to go pushed the lead back to 15-10.
In the second, the Cowgirls were able to make a bit of a run after going down by six and cut the lead to 24-23 on a Tess Barnes' 3-pointer, UW’s first of the contest with 2:55 remaining in the half. However, North Dakota would have an answer and ended the second quarter on a 6-0 run to carry a 30-23 lead into the break.
The third quarter followed much of the same script as the first two, as the Fighting Hawks built a lead at 43-36 with 2:29 to play. The Cowgirls were able to get back-to-back layups in the final 1:30 of the frame, including a buzzer-beater from Malene Pedersen, which cut the deficit to 43-40 heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, the Cowgirls cut the UND lead down to just one, three separate times. The last two coming via 3-pointers from Ellis and Pedersen. After Pedersen’s three with 6:28 to play, Ellis’ layup finally pushed the Cowgirls over the hump before the Fighting Hawks controlled the contest the rest of the way.
Pedersen paced the Cowgirls with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor, including going 2 for 2 from 3-point range. Pedersen also pulled down four rebounds and had both Cowgirl steals. Ellis finished with nine points, seven boards and a team-best three assists. Barnes had seven points to lead the Cowgirls' bench. Allyson Fertig, who was in foul trouble most of the contest, ended with nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds in just 16 minutes of action.
Wyoming outrebounded the Fighting Hawks 45-42, but had just a 13-12 advantage in second-chance points. UND had more points in the paint (26-24) and points off turnovers (8-4) in the contest.
The Cowgirls now shift their focus to their home opener at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Arena-Auditorium when Gonzaga comes to town. The game will be broadcast live on the AT&T SportsNetwork as well as the Mountain West Network.