LARAMIE — North Dakota closed the final 5 minutes, 7 seconds of the game on a 15-2 run and the University of Wyoming women's basketball team opened the season with a 67-55 loss Friday afternoon on the road in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

“You have to give credit to North Dakota, they played a heck of a game (Friday),” said UW coach Heather Ezell in a news release. “They made some plays there at the end when they needed to after we took the lead and they buckled down and ratcheted things up, and we didn’t in the end.


