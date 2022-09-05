LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team picked up its first win on Saturday at the Grand Canyon Classic.
UW swept Idaho 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 in the first match of the day before losing to host Grand Canyon 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10 to close the Classic.
Against Idaho, Wyoming (1-5) hit a season high .284 as a team, while holding the Vandals to a .105 clip. The Cowgirls also were efficient at the service line, tallying a season best 15 aces as Idaho had five. UW also had a 7-4 edge in team blocks.
The Cowgirls were well-balanced in the sweep, led by Naya Shimé’s seven kills with Corin Carruth adding six. Four other Cowgirls, Lydeke King, Kayla Mazzocca, KC McMahon and Kasia Partyka added five kills each. Partyka also paced the team with 25 assists and added six digs. Shimé and Hailey Zuroske each had four aces each, with Carruth adding three.
In the nightcap against host-Grand Canyon, UW fought hard for three sets before running out of steam in the fourth.
Shimé led the Cowgirls with a season best 15 kills, and Carruth and McMahon added nine kills each. Defensively, Zuroske tallied a season high 24 digs. Teresa Garza had four aces.
For the match, GCU hit .276, while the Cowgirls hit .176. The Lopes (4-1) also had a 7-2 advantage in blocks.
The Cowgirls will next travel East for the Winthrop Tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina. UW will play Delaware and Davidson on Friday before closing against the host-Eagles on Saturday.