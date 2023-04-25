Two days after helping lead the University of Wyoming to its first Mountain West women's regular-season title in program history, Violetta Borodina and Sophie Zehender earned the league’s tennis player of the week honors.
Zehender, who was named the league’s player of the week, earned her first honor this season and the third of her career. Zehender clinched both victories over the weekend for the Cowgirls against Air Force and New Mexico.
She opened the week with a 7-5, 1-6 and 6-2 victory over Air Force’s Sydney Fitch to secure the win for UW and at least a share of the Mountain West title. Saturday, Zehender defeated UNM’s Sarah O’Connor, 5-7, 6-2 and 6-0 as the Cowgirls swept the Lobos on the way to the outright crown.
Borodina was named the freshman of the week for the third time this season and the second consecutive week. She recorded a pair of straight-set wins as she defeated Air Force at the No. 4 singles spot, 6-1 and 6-2, and then won 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 3 singles position against UNM. Borodina finishes the regular season with an 8-1 mark in league action.
The duo and the rest of the top-seeded Cowgirls begin postseason play this week at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. Wyoming faces the winner of No. 8 and 9 seed game in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday.