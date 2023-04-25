Two days after helping lead the University of Wyoming to its first Mountain West women's regular-season title in program history, Violetta Borodina and Sophie Zehender earned the league’s tennis player of the week honors.

Zehender, who was named the league’s player of the week, earned her first honor this season and the third of her career. Zehender clinched both victories over the weekend for the Cowgirls against Air Force and New Mexico.


