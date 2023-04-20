The University of Wyoming wrapped up its season with the final round of play at the Mountain West Women's Golf Championships on Thursday at Mission Hills Golf Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
The Cowgirls finished tied for eighth after shooting under 900 as a team for the first time in program history at the Mountain West Women's Golf Championships.
“This team is just tough as nails considering all that they have been through this year," UW coach Josey Stender said in the news release. "Sam (Hui) played so well her last round as a Cowgirl. I’m going to miss her as she has been a part of every record in the books for the program and she is an even better person.
"I’m so proud of them to fight to break 900 for the first time at the conference tournament on a championship golf course. The future is very bright of this program.”
Jadan Gonzalez led the way for the Cowgirls, finishing the tournament with a total score of 221 (+5) and tying for 21st. Morgan Ryan and Meghan Vogt both earned a career-best finish at the Mountain West Women's Golf Championships, both tying for 27th with a score of 224 (+8).
Hui saved her best round for last, shooting a 73 (+1) in the final round to tie for 34th. She moved up ten spots from where she was after the first round.
After subbing into the lineup following the first round, Sophie Spiva closed out her tournament with a two-round score of 165 (+21) and finishing in 45th.
As a team, the Cowgirls posted a score of 897 (+33), the lowest ever recorded by UW at the Mountain West Women's Golf Championships. The Cowgirls tied San Diego State for eighth place.
No. 43 ranked New Mexico ran away with the team title, posting a score of 853 (-11). No. 8 ranked San Jose State finished in second with a score of 858 (-6).