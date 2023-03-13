Cowgirls-Weidemann-Denver

University of Wyoming graduate guard Quinn Weidemann, right, drives toward the net during a game against Denver on Nov. 18, 2022, in the Arena-Auditorium.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE — For the fifth time in the past six seasons, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team will end the year in a postseason tournament.

The Cowgirls (22-10 overall) clinched an automatic bid into the Women's National Invitation Tournament after a runner-up finish in last week's Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas. UW lost 71-60 to No. 21-ranked UNLV in the title game to claim the conference's automatic bid to the WNIT.


