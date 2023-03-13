LARAMIE — For the fifth time in the past six seasons, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team will end the year in a postseason tournament.
The Cowgirls (22-10 overall) clinched an automatic bid into the Women's National Invitation Tournament after a runner-up finish in last week's Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas. UW lost 71-60 to No. 21-ranked UNLV in the title game to claim the conference's automatic bid to the WNIT.
The Cowgirls will match up with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-11) in the first round of the tournament. UW will host the Islanders at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Arena-Auditorium.
"It didn't fall our way, but I've got a team that's still ready to fight and still ready to come every day and ready to go," first-year UW coach Heather Ezell said after the MW title game. "That's what I love about coaching this team.... We're ready to finish out. We're not done yet."
The Islanders were the regular season co-champions in the Southland Conference. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 65-53 in the semifinals of the Southland tournament last week.
The only season the Cowgirls didn't appear in a postseason tournament in the past six years was in 2020 when all tournaments were cancelled because of COVID-19. Last year, UW advanced to the third round of the WNIT before losing to UCLA in triple overtime.
The winner between UW and the Islanders will move on to play the winner between Kansas State and Wichita State this weekend. The time and location of the second-round game has yet to be announced.
The Cowgirls won the WNIT in 2007 after ripping off six consecutive victories in the tournament. UW beat Wisconsin 72-56 in the championship game.
Tickets for Friday's game will go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to UW. Tickets are available in person at the arena's box office, online at www.gowyo.com/tickets or over the phone at 307-766-7220.
