LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team unofficially begins the new season with the first of two exhibition contests at 6:30 p.m. today against Colorado Christian in the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls are coming off a 17-13 season in 2021-22 and a Round of 16 appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. Wyoming, picked fourth in the Mountain West preseason poll, announced earlier this month by the conference, is led by first-year head coach Heather Ezell. She is in her eighth season overall with program, after spending the previous seven seasons as an assistant, including the last three as associate head coach.
UW returns a pair of All-Mountain West performers from a season ago with Allyson Fertig and Quinn Weidemann. Fertig was the last season’s MW freshman of the year, and Weidemann was named to the All-Defense Team for the second consecutive season. The third Cowgirl starter returning is Tommi Olson, who along with Weidemann, is taking advantage of a fifth year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weidemann is 21st all-time in program history with 1,113 career points and enters the year seventh all-time with 198 made 3-pointers. She also is 14th in career games played with 117 and is 18th with 245 career assists. Weidemann’s 41% career 3-point percentage is fourth-best in program history, and her 86.6% shooting from the free-throw line is tied for second all-time.
Olson ranks 12th in program history with 147 career steals and is 14th with 281 assists. She finished last season 10th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at a 2.65 mark.
Fertig averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game during her freshman campaign. Her 9.5 rebounds during league play ranked third-best in the MW a season ago. She closed last season with three straight double-doubles, recorded 10 double-doubles overall, had 17 games scoring in double-figures and had 14 double-digit rebounding efforts.
UW will replace a pair of starters in McKinley Bradshaw and Alba Sanchez Ramos. Bradshaw was an All-MW honoree after scoring nearly 15 points per game. Sanchez Ramos averaged eight points and 6.4 rebounds. But the Cowgirls will still return 66% of their scoring from last season and 71% of their rebounding effort.
The UW bench returns seven key contributors with Tess Barnes, Lexi Bull, Grace Ellis, Emily Mellema, Paula Salazar, Marta Savic and Ola Ustowska. The Cowgirls also welcome a trio of newcomers with transfers Malene Pedersen (Kansas State) and Bailey Wilborn (Maine) and incoming freshman Grace Moyers (Erie, Colorado), who joined the Cowgirls second semester last academic year.
Ellis and Mellema played in all 30 games last season with Ellis making eight starts. Ellis averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench and shot 55-of-64 (86%) from the free-throw line. Mellema averaged 3.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in her freshman season. Salazar appeared in 25 contests and averaged 3.8 points and a pair of rebounds while finishing second on the squad with 10 blocks.