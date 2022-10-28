Cowgirls basketball-Weideman

University of Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann drives to the basket during a game last season against Wichita State in the Arena-Auditorium.

 UW athletics/Courtesy

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team unofficially begins the new season with the first of two exhibition contests at 6:30 p.m. today against Colorado Christian in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 17-13 season in 2021-22 and a Round of 16 appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. Wyoming, picked fourth in the Mountain West preseason poll, announced earlier this month by the conference, is led by first-year head coach Heather Ezell. She is in her eighth season overall with program, after spending the previous seven seasons as an assistant, including the last three as associate head coach.

