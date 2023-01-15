CHEYENNE—Balanced scoring helped the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team overcome turnover troubles and pull away for a 64-48 victory Saturday afternoon at San Jose State.
The win is the Cowgirls’ fourth consecutive.
Sophomore guard Emily Mellema scored 12 points off the bench to lead UW (11-5 overall, 4-1 Mountain West). She was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line on the afternoon, including an 8-of-8 mark in the game’s final 2 minutes, 34 seconds.
Six other Cowgirls scored at least eight points.
UW committed 18 turnovers, which led to 13 Spartans points. Those miscues also kept the UW’s offense stuck in neutral until midway through the second half.
The Cowgirls led 35-32 with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter when Ola Ustowski made a 3-pointer from the right wing. She added another trey a few possessions later to give UW a 41-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Super-senior guard Tommi Olson added a 3 of her own early in the final frame to put the Cowgirls up 44-32.
“(We got) contributions from pretty much everybody that saw minutes, which was awesome,” said associate head coach Ryan Larsen said in a news release. “I’m very happy for (Ustowska), those were timely 3-pointers. (Mellema), she did a great job knocking down those free throws late. It’s hard to win and it’s really hard to win on the road.”
Olson scored nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from behind the 3-point line. Super-senior guard Quinn Weidemann added nine points and four steals. Sophomore forward Allyson Fertig chipped in with nine points and five rebounds. All nine of Ustowska’s points came from behind the 3-point line.
Malene Pedersen added eight points. Marta Savic came off the bench to pull down a career-high 15 rebounds. She also dished out four assists.
The Cowgirls were 15-for-16 from the charity stripe as a team. They outrebounded San Jose 34-19.
UW closes out its road trip at Nevada at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
WYOMING 64, SAN JOSE ST. 48
Wyoming………… 10 17 14 23 — 64
San Jose State…… 7 13 14 14 — 48
Wyoming: Ellis 3-6 0-0 6, Pedersen 4-8 0-0 8, Weidemann 3-10 2-3 9, Olson 3-4 0-0 9, Fertig 3-6 3-3 9, Mellema 1-3 10-10 12, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Savic 1-5 0-0 2, Ustowska 3-5 0-0 9. Totals: 21-47 15-16 64.
San Jose State: Richards 0-5 2-2 2, Davis-Jones 6-14 4-4 17, Singleton 1-4 1-2 4, Moreland 1-3 0-0 2, Ma 1-6 0-0 3, Nichols 0-4 1-2 1, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Holland 7-15 5-5 19, Boni 0-0 0-0 0, Fluker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-53 13-15 48.
3-pointers: UW 7-18 (Ellis 0-2, Pedersen 0-2, Weidemann 1-5, Olson 3-3, Mellema 0-1, Ustowska 3-5); SJSU 3-12 (Davis-Jones 1-4, Singleton 1-1, Ma 1-2, Nicholas 0-1, Holland 0-4). Rebounds: UW 34 (Savic 15), SJSU 19 (Davis-Jones 5). Assists: UW 12 (Savic 4), SJSU 4 (Holland 2). Turnovers: UW 18 (Ellis 5), SJSU 13 (Holland 4). Steals: UW 7 (Weidemann 4), SJSU 9 (Richards 3, Holland 3). Blocked shots: UW 5 (Fertig 2), SJSU 0. Team fouls: UW 15, SJSU 19.
Attendance: 355.
