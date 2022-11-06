Allyson Fertig

Allyson Fertig

CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team closed its exhibition slate with an 87-40 victory over NCAA Division II Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon in Laramie.

The Cowgirls led 19-13 after the first quarter, and broke the game open with a 15-6 second quarter and a 26-9 third frame.

