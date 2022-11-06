Cowgirls top Sioux Falls in exhibition By WyoSports staff Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allyson Fertig Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team closed its exhibition slate with an 87-40 victory over NCAA Division II Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon in Laramie.The Cowgirls led 19-13 after the first quarter, and broke the game open with a 15-6 second quarter and a 26-9 third frame.Sophomore center Allyson Fertig scored 21 points on 10 of 13 shooting. She also nabbed six rebounds.Marta Savic netted 13 points to go with six rebounds. She made six of the seven shots she took.Guard Malene Pedersen netted 12 points and five assists, while Quinn Weidemann had 10 points and a pair of blocked shots.The Cowgirls made 61.8% of their shots from the floor (34 of 55). They also made 47.6% (10 for 21) from the floor and were a perfect 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.UW opens its season at North Dakota on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sioux Falls Rebound Cowgirl Sport Basketball Marta Savic University Of Wyoming Point Assist Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Altered approach has Elysiana Fonseca contributing more for East PREP FOOTBALL: Coon, Sheridan run past Central into 4A title game MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time' East fights off Natrona to reach 4A title game Poke in the Pros: Wingard excels on special teams for Jags