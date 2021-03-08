LARAMIE — The final score clearly indicates Monday night’s result was an upset. Just don’t tell that to the University of Wyoming Cowgirls, who had every intention of defeating UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals despite their underdog status.
Behind big-time defense and a record-setting shooting performance from 3-point range, the No. 7 seed Cowgirls took down the No. 2 seed Lady Rebels 72-56 to advance to the tournament semifinals for the fourth straight season. They will play the winner of Monday night’s Colorado State-Boise State matchup.
UW (12-9 overall, 8-8 Mountain West) made a tournament record 15 3-pointers Monday night all while limiting a normally prolific UNLV (15-9, 13-5) offense averaging nearly 71 points per game to just 38% shooting from the field.
The Cowgirls were firing on all cylinders from opening tip-off to the game’s final buzzer.
“I think over the last eight games, we’ve started to shoot the ball better, period,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “I think what happens over time is, your team starts to realize or find out who they are, what we are, where the shots come from. They start getting a little bit more of a comfort level of, ‘Hey, it's going to be ok, I don't have to create something, I can be the benefactor of something. And if I'm ready, and just shoot it like I shoot it every day in a drill, that … it’s going to pay off at some point.’ I think definitely it paid off tonight.”
Junior guard Tommi Olson scored nine of her career-high 16 points in the first half, helping the Cowgirls surge to an 11-point lead heading into the locker room. The Lady Rebels shot just 30.8% from the field in the first half and never seemed to get into the sort of rhythm that helped them average the fourth-most points in the conference during the regular season.
“We had many different things that we went over in our scout. We all just listened, took it in and applied it,” Olson said. “And so all of it, all the credit goes to the scout, and our coaches for all the hard work that they did and put into it.”
The Lady Rebels made their eventual surge, though, cutting a 15-point deficit down to seven partway through the third quarter. But for every run it appeared UNLV might go on, the Cowgirls always had an answer, hitting a big 3-pointer to take the wind out of the Lady Rebels’ sails.
UW finished the third quarter on a 9-0 run, capped off by a Quinn Weidemann 3-pointer right before the buzzer that broke UNLV’s back.
“Our mentality going out there was to just play our game and, like coach says, know who you are and know who we are,” Olson said. “When we all buy into the system, there's nothing to be unsure about. We're all just confident.”
Weidemann led UW with 18 points while sophomore McKinley Bradshaw scored 15 points off the bench.
After defeating Utah State by 37 points in Sunday’s tournament opener, Mattinson said he was actually worried he had given his team too much to think about in terms of assignments and responsibility heading into the quarterfinal matchup. While the Cowgirls and Lady Rebels split the regular season series in a pair of tightly-contested games in December, Mattinson was cognizant that both his team and the opposition were far different than they were nearly three months ago, necessitating an overflow of information.
But the Cowgirls absorbed their coaching staff’s lessons like sponges, despite having less than 24 hours to do so.
“I went to bed last night and I couldn't sleep because I'm like, ‘We got too much. We got too much we’re asking them to do. I was kind of freaked out, to be honest with you,” Mattinson said. “But we went through, we watched film. We went out in the parking lot, walked through some things. And you know what, they responded and, for the most part, we (took) care of what we wanted to get taken care of on that end.”
Tuesday night’s semifinal matchup between UW and either Colorado State or Boise State will tip off at 8:30 p.m.