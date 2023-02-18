LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team erased a 15-point second-half deficit to take down San Diego State 70-58 on Saturday afternoon in California.
The Cowgirls outscored the Aztecs 50-26 in the final two quarters to pull off the comeback. UW shot 19-of-24 (79%) in the second half to take its first lead of the game before eventually putting the Aztecs away late at the free-throw line.
Saturday's game was the second part of a big two-game road trip for the Cowgirls, which started with a disappointing 71-62 loss to New Mexico on Thursday in Albuquerque. UW avenged that loss with its win against the Aztecs, which bumped the Cowgirls to 18-9 overall and 11-5 in the Mountain West while dropping SDSU to 21-8 and 11-5.
The Cowgirls struggled right out of the gate, with the Aztecs starting the game on a 7-0 run and following it with another 6-0 run to end the first quarter with a 19-10 lead. SDSU shot 8-of-12 (67%) from the field in the first 10 minutes, while UW shot just 3-of-12 (25%) to start the game.
The second quarter was much of the same story for the Cowgirls, who finished the first half with nine turnovers which turned into nine points for the Aztecs. UW shot 7-of-21 (33%) between the first two quarters, while the Aztecs shot 13-of-23 (57%).
UW came out in the second half with a completely different energy, piecing together a 6-0 run and a 9-0 run in the third quarter to cut SDSU's lead to just two points going into the final 10 minutes. The Cowgirls owned the fourth quarter, outscoring the Aztecs 29-15 while shooting 10-of-12 (83%) from the field.
Allyson Fertig continued her dominant stretch of games with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. She nearly had a double-double in the second half alone, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the final 20 minutes to help propel the Cowgirls past the Aztecs in the home stretch.
Malene Pedersen added 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting and a perfect 6-of-6 mark from the free-throw line. Tess Barnes finished with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting and Tommi Olson scored seven.
Yummy Morris led the Aztecs with 17 points, followed by Asia Avinger with 15 and Kim Villalobos with 10. The Cowgirls out-rebounded SDSU 26-21 and held the Aztecs to just 8-of-26 (31%) shooting in the second half.
UW's win over SDSU creates a three-way tie for second place in the MW standings with two regular season games left. The Cowgirls, Colorado State and SDSU are all 11-5 in conference play.
CSU and UW play next weekend in the season finale in Laramie, and SDSU still has a road matchup against No. 23-ranked UNLV in Vegas. The Rebels already clinched the No. 1 seed for the MW tournament and are ranked No. 23 in the country.
Before CSU, the Cowgirls will need to take care of Nevada at home. UW will host the Wolf Pack (9-16 overall, 6-8 MW) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls will wrap up the regular season with the Rams, hosting CSU at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday in Laramie.