LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team erased a 15-point second-half deficit to take down San Diego State 70-58 on Saturday afternoon in California.

The Cowgirls outscored the Aztecs 50-26 in the final two quarters to pull off the comeback. UW shot 19-of-24 (79%) in the second half to take its first lead of the game before eventually putting the Aztecs away late at the free-throw line. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus