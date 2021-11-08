Ola Ustowska was somewhat surprised about the contributions she was able to provide for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team early last season.
But the more time she spent on the court, the more she realized it was her dedication that sparked the minutes.
“At first I was surprised because when I talked to my friends who played in the (United States), they said they played less minutes during their freshman year,” the Kartuzy, Poland, native said. "We had a lot of newcomers, so I think I had to play. But then I realized it was my hard work that made me a better player during the season. Each game was better and better and the coaches started trusting me more."
Something that allowed Ustowska to gain that trust is the progress she made on defense. The sophomore said she has always been stronger offensively, with her 3-point shot being key in her arsenal. Last season she shot 36% from the field and 32% from behind the arc.
“I played basketball since I was 5 and my biggest thing has always been my shooting and 3-pointers," she said. "But, when I came here, I think I grew with defense and my coaches helped me with that. That's where I made my biggest progress."
A team that prioritizes defense like the Cowgirls was something that was unfamiliar to Ustowska. Along with that unfamiliarity were different aspects of playing at the Division I level such as the physical nature of the game.
There was certainly an adjustment to be made playing a new brand of basketball than what she was playing in Europe.
“It wasn’t that difficult, but it was different guarding players bigger and faster than me because basketball in Europe is not as fast and not as physical," she said. “I tried to not be surprised but it was different and it surprised me. I had to just get used to it and not be scared of that."
After adapting to that type of playing style, Ustowska went back home over the summer and competed internationally in Turkey. She says there was a noticeable difference in the level of competition after gaining the experience and improving during her freshman season with the Cowgirls.
This season, the 5-foot-10 guard is seeking out ways to develop her playing style and continue to make things easier for herself.
"The biggest thing for me is to keep working how I worked last year, but at the same time be more aggressive and step up more often," she said. "I can’t make freshman mistakes ... I just need to help the team with not just scoring, but with assists (and) being more aggressive to the basket."
Third-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson emphasized that Ustowska's variation on offense will also be important for not only her success this season, but for the team's success as a whole.
"(For her) it's being able to be a little bit more of a multi-faceted player where now you need to move past being just a catch-and-shoot person to being able to attack the basket a little bit more, to being able to guard bigger people when you need to, to getting a little more aggressive with some rebounds," Mattinson said. "And I think that’ll happen for her and the quicker it happens, the more success we’ll have as a team."