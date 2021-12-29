CHEYENNE – A strong defensive effort during the second quarter helped the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team survive a late slump of its own during a 62-54 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday afternoon in Viejas Arena.
The Cowgirls led by 21 points late, but missed nine of their final 11 shots to close the game.
UW held a 13-12 lead early in the second quarter after a jump shot by Sophia Ramos. The Cowgirls closed the first half on a 19-4 run that allowed them to take a 32-16 lead into the intermission.
UW shot 40% from the floor during the first half (12 of 1530 while holding the Aztecs to 27% (8 for 30). The Cowgirls had five first-half 3-pointers, while San Diego State had none.
UW outrebounded San Diego State 42-28.
“I’m proud of our team and staff of what they did because this was a great win,” third-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson told KFBC radio after the game. “… Offensively, we played well. Defensively, we played well. And we came away with a good road win.”
Alba Sanchez Ramos finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. She had 11 points and nine boards at halftime.
“I’ve told her I think she can be a double-double person in our conference,” Mattinson said.
Freshman center Allyson Fertig also netted a double-double, scoring 12 points to go with 12 rebounds. She was 6 for 11 from the floor. Eight of her rebounds were on the offensive end of the floor.
“She is getting better and better and really starting to understand the physicality (of the college game),” Mattinson told KFBC. “(Tuesday), was as physical a game as we’ve been involved in in a long time. I’m proud for our how our team handled that.
“In the past, we may not have played through that as well. The kids took it on. It was physical both ways. We were also dishing some out. I like what (Fertig) did. She is getting better and better defensively and understanding what we’re doing.”
Senior guard Quinn Weidemann added 15 points for the Cowgirls, who play at UNLV at 3 p.m. Friday.
WYOMING 62, SAN DIEGO ST. 54
Wyoming...... 13 19 21 9 – 62
San Diego State...... 10 6 18 20 – 54
Wyoming: Weidemann 5-14 2-2 15, Sanchez Ramos 5-11 2-2 15, Fertig 6-11 0-0 12, Olson 2-4 1-1 6, Bradshaw 2-7 1-2 6, Ustowska 1-3 2-2 4, Ellis 0-3 2-2 2, Salazar 1-4 0-0 2, Mellema 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-57 10-11 62
San Diego State: Adams 5-11 1-2 14, Avinger 5-14 2-2 12, Ramos 5-9 0-2 11, Staples 4-9 0-0 9, Gipson 2-6 0-0 4, Vinerte 1-2 0-0 2, Villalobos 1-3 0-0 2, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Fiso 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Pepe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-60 3-6 54
3-pointers: UW 8-22 (Sanchez Ramos 3-5, Weidemann 3-9, Olson 1-2, Bradshaw 1-3, Ustowska 0-1, Ellis 0-2); SDSU 5-17 (Adams 3-7, Staples 1-1, Ramos 1-4, Avinger 0-3, Hernandez 0-2). Rebounds: UW 42 (Sanchez Ramos 13, Fertig 12); SDSU 28 (Avinger 7). Assists: UW 13 (Olson 5); SDSU 11 (Ramos 5). Turnovers: UW 12 (Fertig 4); SDSU 6 (Edwards 2). Blocks: UW 2 (Fertig, Salazar); SDSU 5 (Gipson 2, Vinerte 2). Steals: UW 3 (Weidemann 2); SDSU 6 (Ramos 2, Staples 2). Team fouls: UW 9; SDSU 10.
Attendance: 360.