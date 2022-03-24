LARAMIE – It wouldn’t have been a postseason game for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team if it didn’t involve overtime.
For the third consecutive WNIT contest, the Cowgirls found themselves playing extra minutes, and for the second game in a row, they found themselves battling in a third overtime.
This time, however, the Cowgirls’ efforts fell short in an 82-81 loss to UCLA in the third round.
“It’s the reality of you’re done, the season’s over and that’s the finality of the tournament,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Who would have guessed we would have been in another triple overtime game? I’m proud of our effort and I gotta give UCLA credit, they made some big shots and made some big stops in the end.”
UCLA started the contest missing six shots before Natalie Chou got a steal and a finish with 6:40 remaining to knot the score at 2 apiece. The Cowgirls retook the lead with a Quinn Weidemann 3-pointer from the top of the arc and they would remain in front until Jaelynn Penn sank her second consecutive triple, giving the Bruins a 12-10 lead after the first period.
In a quarter that featured 10 lead changes, Alba Sanchez Ramos gave the Cowgirls an early 15-12 advantage before UCLA jumped out to a five-point lead – the biggest difference of the first half – behind its offensive rebounding by forcing turnovers. The two combined led to 15 more first-half shot attempts for the Bruins and turned 10 turnovers into 15 points.
“We couldn’t let them intimidate us,” Mattinson said. “Early in the game we played fine, and their physicality and overplaying turned into a few too many turnovers, but then we settled in in the second half.”
Sanchez Ramos and McKinley Bradshaw connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cowgirls a 23-22 lead with 3:29 remaining in the first half and the lead changed hands five more times before UCLA took a 32-30 lead into the break.
Typically the better offensive rebounding team, the Cowgirls only pulled down one offensive rebound in the first half to UCLA’s six.
Late in the second half, Tommi Olson drove and found Weidemann on the opposite wing, who drained the 3, giving the Cowgirls a 51-50 lead with 3:45 remaining in regulation, and a Sanchez Ramos bucket made it 53-50. But just over two minutes later, Chou was found wide-open on an inbounds play and made the corner 3 to tie it, which would be the eventual shot that sent the game to its first overtime.
The Bruins took a 58-55 lead early in the first overtime, but that was answered by a six-point run that was capped by a pair of free throws from Allyson Fertig. Fertig was back at the line with 12 seconds left and put the Cowgirls ahead 62-60 after going 1 for 2, but IImar’I Thomas got a shot to fall with 1.9 seconds left, extending the game to its second extra period.
UW held a 73-70 advantage with 18 seconds left in the second overtime, but Charisma Osborne drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and knocked down all three free throws, which would eventually send the game to its third overtime.
After a Weidemann jumper that gave the Cowgirls a 76-75 lead with 2 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the third overtime, Chou converted a 3-point play, giving the Bruins a 78-76 lead, a lead it didn’t relinquish for the rest of the contest.
“I thought our kids responded to that team really, really well and they didn’t back down and that’s a credit to them,” Mattinson said.
Sanchez Ramos and Weidemann both scored 21 points, and Fertig added 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Cowgirls finished the season 17-13.
UCLA 82, WYOMING 81, 3OT
UCLA…………..….. 12 20 12 9 9 11 9 – 82
Wyoming.……….... 10 20 13 10 9 11 8 – 21
UCLA: Osborne 7-24 5-5 20, Thomas 8-16 0-0 18, Penn 6-18 0-0 14, Chou 5-9 1-1 13, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Horvat 3-10 2-3 8, Anstey 2-6 0-0 4, Onu 1-2 0-2 2, Dugalic 0-5 1-2 1, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 33-93 9-13 82
Wyoming: Weidemann 9-13 0-0 21, Sanchez Ramos 8-13 3-4 21, Fertig 4-10 8-15 16, Bradshaw 5-16 2-2 14, Olson 1-6 0-0 3, Ellis 0-1 4-4 4, Savic 1-2 0-0 2, Mellema 0-1 0-0 0, Salazar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-62 17-25 81
3-pointers: UCLA 7-25 (Chou 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Penn 2-8, Osborne 1-5, Horvat 0-1, Dugalic 0-2); UW 8-13 (Weidemann 3-5, Sanchez Ramos 2-3, Bradshaw 2-3, Olson 1-1, Fertig 0-1). Rebounds: UCLA 46 (Thomas 10, Osborne 9); UW 54 (Bradshaw 12, Fertig 11). Assists: UCLA 14 (Osborne 5); UW 14 (Three with 3). Turnovers: UCLA 10 (Three with 2); UW 25 (Olson 5). Blocks: UCLA 4 (Four with 1); UW 2 (Sanchez Ramos, Fertig). Steals: UCLA 12 (Chou 5); UW 4 (Four with 1). Team fouls: UCLA 24; UW 15. Fouled out: UCLA (Thomas, Dugalic); UW (Sanchez Ramos)
Attendance: 4,297.