After a rocky 2021 campaign in which the University of Wyoming went 2-6 in Mountain West play following its first 4-0 start this century, coach Craig Bohl took a hard look at himself.
“After the year, the first place you look at is yourself to see where you can improve,” Bohl said back in February in his first public comments of the offseason. “One of the things I felt like I needed to get better at was connecting more with our players ... I needed to get more engaged, and let players know where they stood and where we were going.”
Fast-forward six months later, and these words appear to have been put into action.
Multiple UW players have noted that, while Bohl wasn’t absent last year, he has been more engaged as the 2022 season approaches. He’s made an emphasis on joining players at meals throughout the off-season and discussing topics that go beyond football, such as family and what’s going on in their lives away from the team facilities.
“He'll come down and sit with us at meals and just have a normal conversation with us, which is always nice to have when you see your head coach cares about that,” sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said. “That's definitely the biggest way I've seen him come around, and he's been coming around with a different energy than he has in the past. It's a good energy, and it's somebody you love to be around.”
With Titus Swen set to take on the feature back role in the offense this fall, there’s been steady communication between him and his head coach. In addition to discussing how to exploit opposing defenses, though, some of these conversations have been of a much more personal nature.
Swen’s father is currently back in Liberia – where the junior was born, before coming to the United States as a refugee around the time he was 5 years old – working to provide clean water to residents of their home country. Bohl has made a point to check in and see how this is going.
When asked about his coach’s presence this off-season, Swen described it as “an old uncle type of energy” – something that’s made him feel even more connected to the program.
“He's around, and you know you can go talk to him, if you need to,” Swen said. “Whether it's at lunch or dinner or breakfast, he's always sitting with you – and he's not only talking about football. When you meet with a coach outside of it, it's usually, 'How's football going?' or whatever, but he's in-depth (about things like) your family.
“He asked me how my family is and how they're doing. My dad is back in Africa right now, so he's engaged with that and seeing how he's doing. It makes me feel like I'm part of a team even more than just being the running back.”
In addition to these mealtime conversations, players also note Bohl has a slightly different demeanor on the practice field.
“He's bringing the energy, so it picks us all up,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “You see him out there bouncing around, and you want to play for him. ... We're all coming out excited, and so is he, and it's good to see.”
One area Bohl placed importance on earlier this year was providing players with feedback, noting that “even if it's negative feedback, they want to know that they matter.” This is something that junior tight end Treyton Welch has particularly appreciated since the end of last season.
Whether it’s providing positive remarks after a play in practice, or correcting errors as they occur, Welch notes this communication has helped the team grow as a whole – both on the field and in terms of cohesion within the program.
“It'll hurt your feelings a little bit sometimes, but that's a good thing, because we come back stronger,” Welch said. “It's really good that we get to hear it from him, especially because he is our head coach, and he spent time recruiting us from the beginning.
“This is my fourth year now, and what he says now matters even more than what he said before. It's just continuing to grow that relationship with him, and being able to build off what he says.”
While outside expectations for UW are modest – they were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the MW preseason poll, a year removed from being voted second – the Cowboys feel confident with where they are as the season-opener at Illinois approaches.
Part of this optimism stems from the arrival of potential impact players from the transfer portal, as well as growth from those who were with the team last season. Improved team chemistry has also been a significant factor, however, something sophomore running back Dawaiian McNeely says Bohl has played a big part in.
“We're all clicking, so it's going to be a good year,” McNeely said.
