Craig Bohl.jpg

University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl made a concerted effort to better connect with his players this off-season.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

After a rocky 2021 campaign in which the University of Wyoming went 2-6 in Mountain West play following its first 4-0 start this century, coach Craig Bohl took a hard look at himself.

“After the year, the first place you look at is yourself to see where you can improve,” Bohl said back in February in his first public comments of the offseason. “One of the things I felt like I needed to get better at was connecting more with our players ... I needed to get more engaged, and let players know where they stood and where we were going.”

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus